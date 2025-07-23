Mandatory notice of trade in IDEX Biometrics – 22 July 2025

Reference is made to IDEX Biometrics ASA’s disclosure on 21 July 2025 of a private placement of 9,090,909 shares at NOK 3.30 per share, split in two tranches. IDEX discloses the following information on behalf of primary insiders.

In tranche 1 of the private placement, total 4,731,594 shares :-

CEO and CFO Anders Storbråten, subscribed to 443,616 shares, ISIN NO0013536078, at NOK 3.30 per share,

Pinchcliffe AS, a company closely related to Anders Storbråten, subscribed to 295,744 shares, ISIN NO0013536078, at NOK 3.30 per share, and

K-konsult AS, a company closely related to chair Morten Opstad, subscribed to 128,156 shares, ISIN NO0013536078, at NOK 3.30 per share.

Contact person

Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO

Tel: +47 4163 8582

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice

This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 23 July 2025 at 03:40 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to article 19 no. 3 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014) and published in accordance with section 5‑12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.