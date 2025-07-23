PayCargo Expands to the UAE with Emirates SkyCargo as the Region's First Partner

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayCargo , a trusted logistics payment platform, has officially launched in the United Arab Emirates, with Emirates SkyCargo as the first carrier in the region to adopt PayCargo’s solution. This new collaboration simplifies the cargo payment process, providing customers with a seamless, efficient, and digital payment solution.

PayCargo provides an online payment solution that connects all logistics partners, including carriers, forwarders, warehouses, and other vendors in a single platform. The launch in the UAE marks a shift in the cargo industry, which still relies on traditional and often inefficient payment systems, including cash transactions. Through the integration with PayCargo, Emirates SkyCargo customers in the UAE can now pay instantly via credit card or direct debit, ensuring same-day or next-business-day cargo release, underscoring the airline’s commitment to implementing digital solutions that improve operational efficiency and enhance customer service.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo, said, “The next era of logistics, and of Emirates SkyCargo, will be defined by smart technology and digital solutions. This partnership with PayCargo ensures we are at the forefront of that evolution, providing faster and more secure transactions for our customers, streamlining processes for our internal teams, and solving industry-wide challenges of accessing air freight capacity.”

Eduardo Del Riego, President and CEO of PayCargo, said, “We’re thrilled to launch in the UAE with Emirates SkyCargo as our first regional partner. This solution will help streamline the cargo payment process and save customers valuable time. By eliminating manual payment systems, we can provide a more efficient and reliable solution. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Emirates SkyCargo as they lead the way in digital solutions for the logistics industry.”

The collaboration follows a strategic alliance formed in 2022 between PayCargo and Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum. Seed Group played a key role in introducing PayCargo to the UAE market and supporting its expansion in the Middle East and North Africa.

Already a central hub of trade, the UAE has strategically invested in multi-modal infrastructure, digital and technology acceleration, and forward-looking policies to cement its role as a leading global logistics hub. The launch of PayCargo in the UAE, with the world’s largest international airline as a partner, will lay the foundation for increased resilience in logistics, underpinned by world-class digital infrastructure.

About PayCargo:

PayCargo is the most trusted logistics payment platform, accelerating the release of cargo across the global supply chain. With over 5,000 active vendors in the PayCargo Network, users can instantly send secure payments for same-day or overnight cargo release to major air, land, rail, and ocean carriers.

What started as a streamlined payment solution has grown into a comprehensive platform supporting the full invoice lifecycle. By expanding beyond payments to offer tools that automate and optimize invoice processing, PayCargo continues to drive innovation across the supply chain, helping industry leaders improve efficiency, reduce manual work, and gain better financial control.

For more information, visit paycargo.com

About Emirates SkyCargo:

Emirates SkyCargo is the airfreight division of Emirates. Through its state-of-the-art hub in Dubai, Emirates SkyCargo transports cargo to over 145 destinations across a global network spanning six continents. The air cargo carrier offers customers cargo capacity on its modern fleet of all wide-body Boeing 777, Airbus A380 aircraft, and dedicated Boeing 777-F freighters.

Contact

Anita Shivraj

ashivraj@paycargo.com