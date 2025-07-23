FSA approved the amended fund rules of EfTEN United Property Fund

The Management Board of EfTEN Capital AS approved the updated version of the terms and conditions of EfTEN United Property Fund (hereinafter referred to as the Fund) by its decision of 19.06.2025. The Financial Supervision Authority approved the amendments to the Fund's terms and conditions on 20.07.2025.

As a result of the amendment to the Fund's terms and conditions, the wording of the Fund's investment restrictions was clarified in clause 3.11 of the terms and conditions. As a result of the clarification, the maximum restrictions on the level of the final investment made through another fund, i.e. the underlying fund, and directly into real estate have been outlined more clearly than before. No other changes to terms and conditions have been made.

The amendment to the Fund's terms and conditions does not change the Fund's investment principles or principles regarding the redemption of units or the rights and obligations arising from the units, nor the list of fees and expenses paid on behalf of the Fund, nor the procedure for their calculation or the limits. The amendments to the Fund's terms and conditions partially constitute a material change to the terms and conditions within the meaning of IFS § 38 (2). The condition set out in IFS § 38 (42) for a material amendment to the Fund's terms and conditions has been met.

The updated fund rules of EfTEN United Property Fund will come into force one month after their publication, on 23.08.2025.

The updated fund rules of EfTEN United Property Fund can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/reports-documents/

