KPN delivers a strong quarter; full-year 2025 outlook raised

- Continued Group service revenue growth (+3.7% y-on-y), driven by all segments
- Consumer service revenues increased 1.3% y-on-y
- Solid commercial momentum in Consumer broadband (+13k) and postpaid (+37k)
- Business service revenue growth continues at a high level (+5.7% y-on-y), driven by all divisions
- Adj. EBITDA AL increased +6.4% y-on-y in Q2 2025, of which +1.4% IPR benefit and +1.0% Althio contribution
- H1 Free Cash Flow at € 309m, progressing according to plan
- Leading the Dutch fiber market, now covering two-thirds of the Netherlands
- Full-year 2025 outlook raised to >€ 2,630m adj. EBITDA AL and >€ 940m FCF, reflecting both IPR benefits and solid underlying progress
Program
12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees
13:00 CEST: Webcast
The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com
Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Q2 2025 Results
23/07/2025; 7:30h
KPN-N
Attachment