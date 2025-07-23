Transaction in own shares

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
23 July 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 22 July 2025 it had purchased a total of 23,995 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased23,995--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)569.50p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)558.50p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)562.58p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 364,628,034 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 364,628,034.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
22-07-202516:28:01GBp166561.50XLONxeaNouC325i
22-07-202516:25:01GBp490562.00XLONxeaNouC3E5v
22-07-202516:25:01GBp378562.00XLONxeaNouC3E5x
22-07-202516:25:01GBp195562.00XLONxeaNouC3E5z
22-07-202516:25:01GBp820562.00XLONxeaNouC3E53
22-07-202516:25:01GBp380562.00XLONxeaNouC3E55
22-07-202516:25:01GBp270562.00XLONxeaNouC3E57
22-07-202516:25:01GBp378562.00XLONxeaNouC3E59
22-07-202516:25:01GBp832562.00XLONxeaNouC3E5G
22-07-202516:25:01GBp902561.50XLONxeaNouC3E5N
22-07-202516:23:47GBp287562.00XLONxeaNouC3FTl
22-07-202516:20:00GBp902561.50XLONxeaNouC38@E
22-07-202516:17:24GBp610562.00XLONxeaNouCytNz
22-07-202516:17:21GBp395561.50XLONxeaNouCytJ7
22-07-202516:17:21GBp902562.00XLONxeaNouCytJG
22-07-202516:09:25GBp120561.00XLONxeaNouCyy2w
22-07-202516:09:25GBp198561.00XLONxeaNouCyy2y
22-07-202516:04:25GBp442560.50XLONxeaNouCyv@G
22-07-202515:55:02GBp385559.50XLONxeaNouCykvX
22-07-202515:50:33GBp376558.50XLONxeaNouCyeWY
22-07-202515:39:20GBp241559.50XLONxeaNouCyQz$
22-07-202515:39:20GBp348560.00XLONxeaNouCyQz1
22-07-202515:32:57GBp425560.50XLONxeaNouCy5IC
22-07-202515:31:09GBp563561.00XLONxeaNouCy0cK
22-07-202515:23:02GBp474561.50XLONxeaNouCy9Yl
22-07-202515:00:00GBp360558.50XLONxeaNouCzjEK
22-07-202514:53:55GBp188558.50XLONxeaNouCzIOc
22-07-202514:53:19GBp226559.00XLONxeaNouCzJV0
22-07-202514:52:43GBp494559.50XLONxeaNouCzGOQ
22-07-202514:44:32GBp469559.00XLONxeaNouCz7zc
22-07-202514:32:52GBp232559.00XLONxeaNouCz9m4
22-07-202514:32:52GBp42559.00XLONxeaNouCz9m6
22-07-202514:24:28GBp164559.00XLONxeaNouC@$KK
22-07-202514:19:32GBp303559.50XLONxeaNouC@u@u
22-07-202514:09:37GBp328560.00XLONxeaNouC@XeA
22-07-202513:58:51GBp167559.50XLONxeaNouC@MxB
22-07-202513:58:21GBp225559.50XLONxeaNouC@MUj
22-07-202513:45:57GBp246558.50XLONxeaNouC@Tqm
22-07-202513:36:45GBp362559.00XLONxeaNouC@5Lg
22-07-202513:27:52GBp138559.50XLONxeaNouC@Abn
22-07-202513:19:52GBp161561.00XLONxeaNouC$qR5
22-07-202513:14:09GBp161561.50XLONxeaNouC$mPI
22-07-202513:07:16GBp244563.00XLONxeaNouC$wwP
22-07-202512:58:52GBp168564.00XLONxeaNouC$aIj
22-07-202512:51:11GBp166564.50XLONxeaNouC$kdJ
22-07-202512:44:02GBp174563.50XLONxeaNouC$gFL
22-07-202512:44:02GBp252564.00XLONxeaNouC$gFP
22-07-202512:44:00GBp478564.50XLONxeaNouC$g9j
22-07-202512:39:32GBp189564.50XLONxeaNouC$MrC
22-07-202512:04:18GBp235565.00XLONxeaNouC$1Vl
22-07-202511:55:14GBp223565.00XLONxeaNouC$9YP
22-07-202511:52:06GBp462565.50XLONxeaNouCutru
22-07-202511:52:06GBp233565.50XLONxeaNouCutr$
22-07-202511:52:06GBp179565.50XLONxeaNouCutr1
22-07-202511:00:20GBp333565.50XLONxeaNouCuHeJ
22-07-202510:57:25GBp410565.50XLONxeaNouCuV1z
22-07-202510:25:49GBp174565.50XLONxeaNouCvsWA
22-07-202510:19:24GBp329565.50XLONxeaNouCvo65
22-07-202510:07:09GBp393565.00XLONxeaNouCvxn5
22-07-202510:07:09GBp543565.50XLONxeaNouCvxn7
22-07-202509:24:39GBp307566.00XLONxeaNouCvO5b
22-07-202509:12:04GBp322566.00XLONxeaNouCvC7N
22-07-202509:00:38GBp164565.50XLONxeaNouCwpkN
22-07-202508:54:35GBp251565.50XLONxeaNouCwyRS
22-07-202508:44:16GBp175567.00XLONxeaNouCwZpt
22-07-202508:38:15GBp214567.00XLONxeaNouCwiVt
22-07-202508:38:15GBp54567.00XLONxeaNouCwiVv
22-07-202508:27:55GBp181568.50XLONxeaNouCwGtu
22-07-202508:21:20GBp284568.50XLONxeaNouCwR0M
22-07-202508:19:54GBp368569.00XLONxeaNouCwPy5
22-07-202508:08:21GBp341569.50XLONxeaNouCxs49
22-07-202508:05:06GBp404569.50XLONxeaNouCxmgo

Recommended Reading

  • July 22, 2025 04:04 ET | Source: OSB GROUP PLC
    Holding(s) in Company

    TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of...

    Read More
    Holding(s) in Company
  • July 22, 2025 02:00 ET | Source: OSB GROUP PLC
    Transaction in own shares

    OSB GROUP PLC                                        ISIN: GB00BLDRH36022 July 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”) Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces...

    Read More
    Transaction in own shares