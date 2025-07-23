News

Atos Renewed as a Google Cloud Partner Managed Service Provider, Supporting Continued Cloud Transformation and Innovation

Paris, France – July 23, 2025 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation and managed services, today announced the renewal of its status as a Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP), reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two organizations. This renewal reaffirms Atos’ continued excellence in delivering cloud-native services, scalable infrastructure solutions, and end-to-end digital modernization to enterprises worldwide.

As a Premier Google Cloud Partner and a certified Google Cloud MSP, Atos will continue to provide advanced support, optimization, and AI-driven management of Google Cloud environments for customers across industries, accelerating their digital journeys to AI solutions and maximizing the value of their cloud investments. The renewed recognition highlights Atos’ proven expertise in cloud migration, data analytics, AI, security, and application modernization.

“We are proud to be renewed as a Google Cloud Managed Service Provider, a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering measurable outcomes for our clients,” said Alexa Vandenbempt, Head of Group Partnerships, Atos. “This renewal strengthens our long-standing strategic partnership and enables us to further support organizations in achieving agility, scalability and sustainable growth. This continues our momentum following our recent Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for Crisis Response & Resilience.”

Google Cloud’s MSP initiative recognizes partners that meet rigorous standards for technical proficiency, customer success, and service delivery. Atos’ renewal follows a comprehensive audit of its capabilities, customer impact, and ongoing investment in Google Cloud technologies and talent development.

This milestone builds on a decade-long collaboration between Atos and Google Cloud, which includes joint go-to-market initiatives including co-innovation labs, Bare Metal Solution, Google Cloud VMware Engine and Database Modernization for AI.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 72,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 68 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

