Aurora Mobile Explores Strategic Opportunities in Real World Asset (RWA) Market

SHENZHEN, China, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent reports have indicated that Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, has been approached by various parties seeking to collaborate in exploring opportunities in the Real World Asset (RWA) markets, both in China and globally.

In response, Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “There are many different aspects of our current products and services that I believe can help all parties grow and prosper in the RWA markets. We are actively exploring opportunities in this space and have been engaging in meaningful discussions with institutions that have expressed strong interest.”

As a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, Aurora Mobile sees great potential for synergy with RWA development through its core business segments: data services, marketing cloud services, and customer engagement solutions. Specific opportunities include:

Integrating Data Services with RWA :

Aurora Mobile has amassed an extensive data asset base, having served 1.78 million apps with more than 1.4 billion monthly active devices. This data can be combined with RWA projects to provide critical support in assessing underlying asset value and risk. For example, in real estate RWA projects, Aurora Mobile can provide data on surrounding population density and consumer purchasing power to aid investor decision-making. Similarly, for renewable energy RWA initiatives, Aurora Mobile can offer user behavior insights to optimize asset operation strategies. The Company’s data strength can also support asset valuation and pricing of RWA projects by establishing more accurate data-driven models.





Aurora Mobile’s marketing cloud solutions help businesses achieve multi-channel customer reach. For RWA projects, its robust marketing channels can be used to promote RWA products to a wider base of investors. For instance, Aurora Mobile can deliver project updates and investment opportunities to potential investors via SMS, Email, and other channels. This enhances visibility and recognition, ultimately boosting RWA asset sales and liquidity.





Aurora Mobile is committed to helping enterprises build strong relationships with customers by enhancing investor service experiences. Aurora Mobile can facilitate timely responses to investor inquiries, handle complaints, and strengthen investor trust and satisfaction in RWA projects. In addition, investor feedback gathered through these interactions can offer valuable insights for RWA project refinement and optimization.





Aurora Mobile has made strategic advancements in AI, such as integrating with GPTBots.ai, the Company’s AI agent platform. AI technology is also essential in the RWA space, particularly for asset pricing optimization and risk forecasting. Leveraging its AI technology capabilities, Aurora Mobile can collaborate with RWA stakeholders to develop AI-powered applications, improving the intelligence and efficiency of RWA project management.





Aurora Mobile provides customer engagement and marketing technology applications for Chinese companies that are expanding overseas. As a result, the Company has accumulated extensive experience in cross-border business. As RWAs enable the global trading of assets, Aurora Mobile can leverage its cross-border service capabilities to support RWA projects across borders. This includes helping promote and operate such projects in different regions and assisting with issues such as cross-border payments and investor communications.





With its proven technological capabilities and deep market experience, Aurora Mobile is well positioned to contribute to the growth and innovation of the RWA ecosystem and looks forward to exploring further collaboration opportunities with partners in this space.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises’ digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

