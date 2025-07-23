Bitget Partners with KOL to Drive Blockchain and AI Growth in Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, partnered with Indian crypto thought leader Pushpendra Singh to support a landmark Blockchain & AI Summit in Southeast Asia—further strengthening its role as a global enabler of the decentralized tech ecosystem.

The summit was organized in collaboration with the Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM). It brought together builders, investors, and leaders from India, South Asia, the Middle East, Singapore, China, and beyond, establishing Malaysia as an up-and-coming regional hub for blockchain and AI collaboration. The event included keynotes, panel discussions, and interactive sessions aimed at promoting innovation and the responsible adoption of Web3 technologies.

"Having a prominent Indian KOL like Pushpendra lead a Blockchain and AI Summit in Malaysia highlights the global and collaborative nature of this industry. At Bitget, our mission is to empower and scale these ecosystems wherever they develop," said Jyotsna Hirdyani, South Asia Head at Bitget.

Bitget KOL Pushpendra Singh taking the stage at the Blockchain & AI Summit

Pushpendra expressed a similar viewpoint, emphasizing that Malaysia's rising status as a premier destination for both technology and tourism makes it an ideal location for a globally diverse gathering. "This event wasn't solely focused on Web3; it was also about uniting various voices under one shared vision. Malaysia is quickly becoming a hub where innovation meets opportunity, and we take pride in working to help shape that narrative," he shared.

The partnership shows Bitget's continued efforts to advance inclusivity, education, and grassroots leadership in nascent cryptocurrency communities. One region, one builder, and one summit at a time, Bitget is dedicated to offering the platforms, tools, and collaborations that propel the industry forward as blockchain and AI continue to converge.

