ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
Release no. 44 – 2025
23 July 2025

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 16 – 22 July 2025:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]1,728,500 495,637,386
16 July 202520,000285.005,700,000
17 July 202518,000289.465,210,280
18 July 202516,000293.274,692,320
21 July 202515,000292.464,386,900
22 July 202530,000281.298,438,700
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)1,827,500 524,065,586

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 2,274,356 B shares corresponding to 1.07 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 16 – 22 July 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments

SE-2025-44_EN SE-2025-44_Transactions B shares

