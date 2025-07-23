Bitget Wallet Partners with MoonPay to Enable Stablecoin Withdrawals to Over 25 Fiat Currencies

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has partnered with MoonPay, a global crypto payments infrastructure provider, to launch a new fiat withdrawal feature that allows users to convert stablecoins directly into cash. Through MoonPay, Bitget Wallet users can now sell USDT and USDC for more than 25 major fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, and more, without relying on centralized exchanges. This service addresses increasing global demand for simple, secure, and direct ways to withdraw crypto holdings while maintaining full self-custody. The launch also introduces fiat withdrawal functionality to Bitget Wallet for the first time.

Accessible via Bitget Wallet's "Sell Crypto" page, users in eligible countries can select their token and preferred fiat currency before completing the transaction via MoonPay's platform. As part of the process, users complete identity verification (KYC) and select their withdrawal method through MoonPay, which facilitates crypto-to-fiat conversion and fund settlement. Supported payout options include Apple Pay and debit or credit cards via Visa and Mastercard. Once approved, funds are deposited directly to the selected payment method.

MoonPay provides the regulated payments infrastructure powering the new feature. Registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in the EU and a Money Services Business (MSB) in the U.S., MoonPay ensures compliance with regulatory standards across its operations. All transactions undergo identity verification and anti-money laundering checks, with most fiat withdrawals processed within minutes depending on the payment method. Users can monitor their transactions directly within Bitget Wallet and receive real-time updates via email.

MoonPay serves millions of users worldwide, providing the infrastructure to buy, sell, and spend crypto across leading wallets, exchanges, and digital marketplaces. "MoonPay's mission is to simplify the movement between fiat and crypto globally," said Ivan Soto-Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of MoonPay. "Partnering with Bitget Wallet allows us to bring a secure and intuitive offramp experience to a wider community of self-custody users across key markets."

The addition of fiat withdrawal completes Bitget Wallet's core asset management cycle, providing users with the ability to buy, use, and now sell crypto within a single platform. Users can buy crypto directly in Bitget Wallet, and spend their crypto through the in-app Shop section, crypto card, and QR code-based Pay feature. For those preferring to convert crypto back into fiat, the new sell feature enables direct withdrawals to supported payment methods. "Working with MoonPay strengthens our role as a comprehensive financial gateway," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "This launch advances our Crypto for Everyone vision, making it easy for users to enter, use, and exit crypto while maintaining control of their assets." Additional fiat currencies and token support are planned for upcoming releases.

