electroCore to Announce Second Quarter June 30, 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025

ROCKAWAY, N.J., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the close of the market on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Management will host a webinar at 4:30 PM EDT to review the financial results and answer questions. Investors can access the webinar using the details below:

Wednesday, August 6, 4:30 PM EDT

Dial-In: (646) 931-3860

Webinar ID: 843 8084 9004

Passcode: 049555

Registration Link: Click here to participate and ask questions on the call.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products to treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology are gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell neurostimulator. Additionally, the company commercializes its Truvaga products, handheld, and personal use nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies, to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com