SEON Appoints Angela Pierce as Chief Financial Officer to Support Global Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , the command center for fraud prevention and compliance , today announced the appointment of Angela Pierce as Chief Financial Officer. Pierce brings over two decades of experience scaling high-growth technology companies, executing strong growth capital strategies across global markets.

Most recently, Pierce served as CFO at Literati, where she led the company’s capital raise and marketplace partnership strategy. Previously, she was President and CFO at Anaconda, where she secured over $250M in capital and scaled the business to support tens of millions of users worldwide.



“Angela brings a rare combination of strategic vision, operational leadership and deep financial expertise,” said Tamas Kadar, Co-founder and CEO, SEON. “As we continue to expand our global footprint and evolve into a unified risk platform, her experience in driving capital efficiency and building high-performing teams will be instrumental to our next phase of growth.”



Pierce’s track record includes successful exits, strategic acquisitions and capital market strategies totaling over $1 billion. She has held senior finance roles at AirStrip Technologies, Trillion Partners, Convio and Level 3, with deep experience in SaaS and cybersecurity.



“I’m excited to join SEON at such a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution,” said Pierce. “The global demand for intelligent fraud prevention solutions is accelerating, and SEON’s innovative approach to real-time risk assessment positions it exceptionally well for continued growth.”



About SEON

SEON is the command center for fraud prevention and AML compliance , helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 900+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io .



