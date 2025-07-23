BitFuFuPool Surpasses 20 EH/s, Ranks Among Top Global Bitcoin Mining Pools

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced that its private-label Bitcoin mining pool, BitFuFuPool, has surpassed 20 exahashes per second (EH/s) in hashrate, just eight months after its public launch. This achievement places BitFuFuPool among the top 11 largest Bitcoin mining pools worldwide.





BitFuFuPool’s web interface

With a hashrate of 20 EH/s, BitFuFuPool can theoretically produce an average of 10 BTC per day, worth approximately $1.18 million based on current market prices. This robust output delivers more stable and consistent block rewards to a growing base of miners, including BitFuFu’s mining services users.

“BitFuFuPool surpassing 20 EH/s reflects both the scalability of our infrastructure and the growing trust we’ve earned across the mining ecosystem,” said Leo Lu, Chairman and CEO of BitFuFu. “BitFuFuPool empowers our clients with greater control, transparency, and convenience, and also enhances our own mining efficiency.”

BitFuFuPool is one of only two self-operated mining pools owned by U.S.-listed Bitcoin mining companies, and is a critical component of BitFuFu’s vertically integrated mining ecosystem, complementing the Company’s cloud mining, miner hosting, hardware sales, and software.

The pool adopts a Full Pay-Per-Share (FPPS) reward model and offers a competitive commission rate, starting as low as 0%. Under the FPPS model, miners are guaranteed a fixed payout for their contributed hashrate, regardless of whether the pool successfully mines a block.

It offers miners a seamless, high-performance experience built around three key advantages: transparent earnings, stable service, and convenient management. Miners benefit from real-time performance metrics and automatic daily Bitcoin payouts. BitFuFu’s distributed infrastructure, built by an experienced technical team, can simultaneously connect millions of mining machines, while its global node provides around-the-clock operational stability. A three-tiered account system, accessible with just an email registration, simplifies account and machine management.

The pool’s rapid growth is also supported by cutting-edge technologies such as BitFuFuOS and the Aladdin management system. These tools help miners maximize the efficiency of their machines and automatically allocate hashrate based on real-time network conditions, improving overall mining performance.

As BitFuFu continues to expand globally, the Company remains committed to building a sustainable, high-performance mining platform—with BitFuFuPool serving as a cornerstone of that ecosystem. As of June 30, 2025, BitFuFu managed a total hashrate of 36.2 EH/s, 728 MW of power capacity, and held 1,792 BTC.

For more information, please visit https://www.bitfufu.com/pool.

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit ir.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @ BitFuFuOfficial .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

