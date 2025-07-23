Sibros Welcomes Former Porsche Digital Managing Director Dr. Rolf Zoeller to Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibros, a pioneer of software-defined vehicle (SDV) data management solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Rolf Zoeller to its advisory board. Dr. Zoeller brings deep expertise in automotive electronics, digital transformation, and connected car systems, with an accomplished career spanning leadership roles at Porsche AG, Volkswagen, and Continental.

Most recently, Dr. Zoeller served as Managing Director of Porsche Digital, where he led the company’s global digital vehicle strategy, smart mobility innovations, and connected services portfolio. His additional and prior roles include Chief Architect Car-IT and Director of Smart Connected Vehicle E/E at Porsche, as well as Head of Electric/Electronics Development at Volkswagen AG. He currently leads DigiTrans Consulting, advising OEMs and suppliers on software-centric transformation and E/E architecture strategies.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Zoeller to our advisory board,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO of Sibros. “His track record of driving connected vehicle innovation at some of the world’s most respected automotive brands aligns perfectly with Sibros’ mission to empower OEMs with full-lifecycle software, data, and diagnostic solutions. His insight will be invaluable as we scale our impact across global markets.”

Dr. Zoeller holds a doctorate in technical mechanics from Technische Universität Darmstadt, along with degrees in physics and electrical engineering. Throughout his 30+ year career, he has championed next-generation vehicle architectures, OTA platforms, and embedded systems that redefine how automakers deliver software-enabled experiences.

“I’ve been deeply impressed by Sibros’ technology and team for some time now,” said Dr. Zoeller. “Their full-stack approach to connected vehicle management addresses the exact pain points OEMs face in deploying and scaling software-defined platforms. I’m excited to help accelerate their journey as part of the advisory board.”

Sibros continues to expand its advisory board with leading voices in automotive software and digital ecosystems to help shape the future of vehicle connectivity and compliance.

About Sibros

Sibros empowers resilient connected vehicle operations with its’ vertically integrated platform for full vehicle software updates, data logging, diagnostics, and remote commands—at scale. Trusted by global OEMs across two- and four-wheel, commercial, and off-highway segments, Sibros helps automakers accelerate time to market, reduce recall risk, unlock post-sale revenues, and ensure regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.sibros.tech .

Media Contact:

press@sibros.tech

www.sibros.tech/newsroom