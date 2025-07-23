Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call/Webcast

DALLAS, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) will release its second quarter 2025 earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, August 8, 2025. Following the release, the Company will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm Central Time).

To join the conference call, please register here: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2402c4ea40024a52ba458853a1c8a596. After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN.

To view the webcast, please register here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9epbqgq5. Once registered, an email will be sent with important details for this conference call, as well as a unique Registrant ID.

Date: August 8, 2025



Time: 4:30 PM ET

Listen via Internet: westwoodgroup.com/investor-relations/events-webcasts

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) is a boutique asset management firm that offers a diverse array of actively-managed and outcome-oriented investment strategies, along with white-glove trust and wealth services, to institutional, intermediary and private wealth clients. For over 40 years, Westwood’s client-first approach has fostered strong, long-term client relationships due to our unwavering commitment to delivering bespoke investment strategies with a vehicle-optimized approach, exceptional counsel and unparalleled client service. Our flexible and agile approach to investing allows us to adapt to constantly changing markets, while continually seeking innovative strategies that meet our investors’ short and long-term needs.

Our team at Westwood comes from varied backgrounds and life experiences, which reflects our origins as a woman-founded firm. We are committed to incorporating diverse insights and knowledge into all aspects of our services and solutions. Our culture and approach to our business reflect our core values - integrity, reliability, responsiveness, adaptability, teamwork and driving results - and underpin our constant pursuit of excellence.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.



