IBN Announces Latest Episode of The GotStocks Podcast featuring Trent D’Ambrosio, CEO of BluSky AI Inc.

The GotStocks Podcast shines a spotlight on the small-cap sector through in-depth interviews with executives leading promising companies poised for significant growth. The latest episode features Trent D’Ambrosio, CEO of BluSky AI Inc. (OTC: BSAI), a leader in modular, high-performance AI data infrastructure.

To begin the interview, D’Ambrosio provided an overview of BluSky AI’s mission and core focus on AI-specific infrastructure.

“We’re data center developers for infrastructure primarily focused on AI. We have experience in this business and have developed a niche… We’re focused on AI infrastructure for inference or instance computing — the deliverable product that allows end users to get real-time outcomes from artificial intelligence.”

He went on to highlight BluSky’s speed-to-market strategy, emphasizing scalability, adaptability, and the company’s readiness to meet the evolving demands of AI infrastructure.

“We can have a deliverable facility within 12 to 18 months. The industry norm is 36 to 60 months to build one of these very large 100 MW high-performance computing (HPC) sites. We typically build in one megawatt increments. We’re building with the future in mind versus the end in mind, so we can adapt as we build. We can migrate and shift with the trends in the industry.”

D’Ambrosio closed with a high-level perspective on BluSky AI’s positioning and the broader momentum across the AI space.

“We can talk about being visionary and seeing the future, but the rate of change is unbelievable. As we become early adopters and later adopters come in, it’s a very exciting time. It’s definitely one of those moments in time where things are rapidly changing, and that speed is very exciting and fun.”

About BluSky AI Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, BluSky AI Inc. delivers modular, rapidly deployable data center infrastructure purpose-built for artificial intelligence. These next-generation, scalable AI factories provide speed-to-market and energy optimization for entities requiring high-performance infrastructure to support machine learning workloads. BluSky AI empowers small, mid-sized, enterprise, and academic partners from start-up to scale-up to drive innovation without compromise.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.BluSkyAIDataCenters.com

