Syntiant Named to 2025 NatSec100, Recognized as a Top Dual-Use Technology Innovator Supporting U.S. National Security

IRVINE, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., the recognized leader in low-power edge AI deployment, today announced it has been named to the 2025 NatSec100, a ranking of top venture- and private equity-backed companies driving innovation across the defense and national security ecosystem.

The annual list, curated by the Silicon Valley Defense Group in partnership with J.P. Morgan, recognizes the 100 most consequential startups operating at the intersection of technology and national security. Syntiant’s recognition underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-performance, energy-efficient AI at the edge for both commercial and mission-critical defense applications.

“We are excited to bring our groundbreaking commercial technology to support U.S. national security and help build a more resilient and responsive defense technology base,” said Ethan Wais, general manager of federal at Syntiant. “Being among the top companies named to the NatSec100 is an honor and a reflection of the trust placed in our technology to deliver real-time intelligence at the edge for mission-critical defense applications.”

This latest recognition follows a significant 2024 milestone for Syntiant, when the company received a Memorandum of Success from the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for developing a prototype of a rapidly tunable autonomous sensing capability. The company’s edge AI technology demonstrated the accuracy, adaptability, efficiency and compatibility needed for scalable UxV deployment across the Navy.

Syntiant’s other deployable offerings for national security include edge-optimized AI models, edge hardware designed to operate in contested or denied environments, and secure, customized model training. Together, these advancements highlight Syntiant’s ability to meet the evolving demands of modern defense operations with scalable, mission-ready AI solutions.

For more information about the 2025 NatSec100, visit https://www.natsec100.org/.

About Syntiant



Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is Making Edge AI a Reality™ by delivering highly efficient processor, sensor, and software solutions. With more than 100 million purpose-built silicon and ML models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s technology is powering edge AI applications for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing worldwide. From earbuds to automobiles, the company’s turnkey solutions enable advanced edge AI capabilities across diverse consumer and industrial use cases. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn .

About the Silicon Valley Defense Group

The Silicon Valley Defense Group (SVDG) is a non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating national security innovation by bridging the gap between emerging technology, private capital, and the U.S. government. SVDG convenes industry, policymakers, and mission stakeholders to foster collaboration, surface new pathways for fielding critical technology, and support a resilient, distributed, and modern defense industrial base. From policy dinners and executive roundtables to research reports and initiatives like the NatSec100, SVDG operates at the intersection of innovation and national defense—driving impact where it’s needed most. Learn more at www.siliconvalleydefense.org.

