Thrive Acquires Managed IT Provider Baroan Technologies

BOSTON, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive , a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, cloud, and IT managed services, today announced the acquisition of Baroan Technologies, a leading Managed IT Support provider specializing in enterprise-level IT solutions across a variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, marketing, and more. The acquisition further strengthens Thrive’s Managed IT services and adds to its growing hub in North Jersey and the Tri-State Area.

Thrive’s mission is to empower their customers to harness the promise of technology, achieving success by proactively utilizing IT, cybersecurity, and cloud best practices to drive ROI and desired business outcomes for their valued clients. Together, Thrive and Baroan Technologies will ensure that customers have access to top-tier resources that securely enable them to operate their business across verticals and regions.

“Baroan Technologies shares our customer-centric approach and has a strong reputation for working closely with its customers to ensure they are strategically implementing technology to support business operations,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. “By tapping into their deep industry knowledge, Thrive will continue to deliver best-in-class technology solutions to all of our customers and propel our growth and success even further.”

This acquisition – the third of the year for Thrive – builds on the company’s tremendous growth, having completed 13 acquisitions over the past two years and growing their headcount to 1,500+. Thrive is doubling down on key areas such as compliance with the recent acquisition of Abacode, a leading Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Provider (MCCP) and the launch of its new Compliance Center, filled with unrivaled resources and expertise that educates mid-market businesses on international, federal, state and industry-specific regulations. Through these acquisitions and strategic service area expansions, Thrive is committed to meeting customers where they are and looking around the corner to be ready to serve customers through the next innovation, threat, or regulation.

“For nearly 30 years, Baroan Technologies has been trusted by businesses in the Tri-State area to help them be more successful with technology,” said Guy Baroan, CEO of Baroan Technologies. “Thrive shares our passion for putting the customer first, and with their support and services, we can expand the impact for even more businesses.”

About Thrive

Thrive delivers global technology outsourcing for cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and other complex IT requirements. Thrive’s NextGen platform enables customers to increase business efficiencies through AI, standardization, scalability, and automation, delivering oversized technology returns on investment (ROI). They accomplish this with advisory services, vCISO, vCIO, consulting, project implementation, solution architects, and a best-in-class subscription-based technology platform. Thrive delivers exceptional high-touch service through its POD approach of subject matter experts and global 24x7x365 SOC, NOC, and centralized services teams. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

