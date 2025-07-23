BeyondTrust Launches Local Hosting of Identity Security Insights™ in the UK and Canada

Cloud-native platform now supports data residency requirements in the UK and Canada, enabling enhanced identity threat protection and compliance

Organizations in the UK and Canada gain actionable visibility into identity-based threats across hybrid environments

ATLANTA, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global leader in identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced the local hosting availability of its Identity Security Insights solution in the United Kingdom and Canada. This strategic expansion meets growing global demand for advanced identity security and enables organizations in these regions to align with local data residency preferences while gaining enhanced protection from identity-based threats.

This expansion ensures that UK and Canadian organizations can now benefit from Identity Security Insights' unique ability to provide a unified, cloud-native view of their entire identity landscape. The solution utilizes AI/ML to correlate accounts (human and service) into unified identities and helps uncover hidden paths to privilege and misconfigurations in customers' environments across identity providers and cloud platforms (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS). It also offers contextually rich, threat-aware, and prescriptive recommendations and detections, along with out-of-the-box reporting and visualizations, empowering organizations to proactively identify and address critical identity vulnerabilities.

"Expanding local hosting of Identity Security Insights to the UK and Canada marks a critical step in our mission to help organizations worldwide strengthen their identity security posture," said Sam Elliott, SVP of Products at BeyondTrust. "The increasing complexity of cyber threats necessitates robust and adaptable identity security measures. By making Identity Security Insights hosting available in these key regions, we empower more organizations to proactively defend against sophisticated attacks, uncover hidden vulnerabilities, streamline compliance efforts, and ultimately protect their most critical assets with greater precision and confidence."

“Our customers in Canada increasingly require cybersecurity solutions that respect local data residency laws without sacrificing advanced functionality,” said Chris Kelly, Partner – Chief Operating Officer at Arancia, a BeyondTrust partner. “With Identity Security Insights now locally available, we can deliver enhanced protection and actionable intelligence that aligns with our clients’ compliance needs. This is a win for both security operations teams and end users who rely on seamless, secure access.”

BeyondTrust Identity Security Insights has garnered industry recognition, including recognition as a Tech Innovator by CRN® and contributing to a leadership position in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Identity Threat Detection and Response. Its expanding customer base underscores the increasing global market need for comprehensive identity security.

Organizations can learn more about BeyondTrust Identity Security Insights and access a complimentary assessment here.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global identity security leader protecting Paths to Privilege™. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.

BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners.

Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

