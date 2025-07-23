Thermoelectric Module Market Size to Hit USD 1487.28 Million by 2032, driven by demand for energy-efficient solutions and advanced material technologies | SNS Insider

Austin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermoelectric Module Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Thermoelectric Module Market size was valued at USD 608.56 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1487.28 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.86% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Thermoelectric Module Market Growth Driven by Demand for Compact, Efficient Thermal Solutions Across Emerging Applications

Thermoelectric Module Market is booming, with a contributing factor ongoing positive demand for efficient cooling and waste heat recovery from automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. Tweet this Miniaturization of electronics, demand for electric vehicles and regulatory pressures for emissions reduction are driving the need for innovative thermal management solutions. Thermoelectric modules provide great compact, solid-state reliability that make it an ideal solution for applications where size matters such as smartphones, wearables, medical devices, aerospace and remote power systems. Aided by sustained research and development of materials such as SiGe and Bi₂Te₃ and increased governmental support for clean energy technology over the past decade, innovation is more rapid than ever.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Ferrotec

Laird Thermal Systems

II-VI (Coherent)

TEGPRO

KELK

TEC Microsystems

Crystal Ltd.

RMT Ltd.

Hi-Z Technology

Z-MAX

Thermoelectric Module Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 608.56 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1487.28 Million CAGR CAGR of 11.86% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Single-Stage Modules, and Multi Stage)

• By Technology (Bismuth Telluride (Bi2Te3), Lead Telluride (PbTe), Silicon Germanium (SiGe), and Others)

• By Functionality (Cooling, Heating, and Power Generation)

• By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Telecommunications, Aerospace and Defense, and Others)

Segmental Insights Highlight Growth Trends in Thermoelectric Module Market by Type, Material, Functionality, and Application

By Type

Based on type, single-stage thermoelectric modules held the largest share of 79.3% of the global market in 2024, owing to their low cost, small size, and ability to be used for medium-temperature difference applications such as consumer electronics, automotive cooling, and medical applications.

From 2025 to 2032, multi-stage modules will experience the highest growth, driven by an increasing need for accurate temperature regulation in high-performance applications such as aerospace, military, and scientific instrumentation.

By Application

The thermoelectric module market was dominated by Bismuth Telluride (Bi₂Te₃) in 2024, owing to a relatively high Temperature range of 72.6% comprising effective modules near room temperature and widespread use of consumer electronics, medical appliances, and industrial devices. However, its promising thermoelectric performance combined with available and matured processes in manufacture makes it the ideal candidate for both portable and large scale applications.

The Silicon Germanium (SiGe) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the power semiconductor market because of its thermal stability and efficient high-temperature operating condition including applications related to space missions and automotive exhaust recovery and other harsh industrial environments.

By Functionality

The global thermoelectric module market is driven by the cooling segment, which accounted for a share of 63.4% in 2024, as its compactness, silent operation, and reliability make it a preferred choice in various consumer electronics, medical, and industrial applications.

The power generation segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2032 owing to the increasing inclination towards energy harvesting and waste heat recuperation systems, especially in automotive exhaust and off-grid power applications, which is in accordance with the global mandate to improve energy efficiency and decrease carbon emissions.

By Application

The global thermoelectric module market was dominated by consumer electronics in 2024 with a share of 28.83%, which can be attributed to the increasing application in smartphones, wearables, and portable devices, where there is a demand for small, quiet, and maintenance-free active cooling. With smaller, more powerful devices, comes the requirement for local, solid-state cooling in compact applications which thermoelectric modules provide.

Automotive segment will grow at the highest CAGR in between 2025-2032, due to the gradually increasing penetration of these systems in the EV and hybrid vehicle segments for applications such as battery thermal management of these vehicles, seat climate control for passengers and waste heat recovery in line with changing efficiency norms and increase in EV production.

Asia Pacific Leads Thermoelectric Module Market; North America to Witness Fastest Growth Through 2032

Asia Pacific dominates the global thermoelectric module market and accounted for a 41.4% share in 2024, primarily due to rapid industrialization, strong electronics manufacturing capabilities, and high automotive and consumer demand. China is also the regional leader, due to its growing EV manufacture, strong R&D program and support from its government.

During 2024–2032, the North America market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 12.4%, owing to early adoption of advanced thermal systems in automotive, aerospace, defense, and healthcare sectors coupled with federal & state government support for clean energy innovation. With a mature R&D and EV market, the U.S. region is a leader. Europe is next, with an ever-accelerating pace of development, driven by innovation and sustainability mandates in mobility and energy systems.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, A 2025 study in Nature Communications demonstrates a breakthrough in solid-state refrigeration using nano-engineered thin-film thermoelectric materials, achieving significantly higher ZT and system efficiency than bulk devices.

