Administrate Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that Administrate is living their mission of helping enterprises plan, schedule, communicate, and address issues that arise when delivering classroom training at scale.

“Administrate impressed our analyst team with their deep understanding of the enterprise training landscape. Their solution, designed specifically to meet the demands of large-scale, complex training operations, is something any large enterprise can benefit from,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer at Brandon Hall Group. “What sets them apart is their interoperability - connecting with nearly any system in a business’ tech stack, their capacity to recapture training costs via robust eCommerce functionality, and their reporting flexibility that helps regulated companies stay audit-ready.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent considerable time understanding Administrate, as well as the market in which it operates. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of Administrate’s product value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program offers a world-class membership center, providing knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire Administrate organization. This ensures that our certification reflects the highest standards a provider can attain in the market.

“Being recognized by Brandon Hall Group as a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider validates our enterprise focus” said John Peebles, CEO of Administrate. “Global training teams often struggle with disconnected tools, opaque ROI, and the risk that comes with error-prone manual efforts. Administrate solves these challenges with a unified platform that turns training into a strategic asset.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Administrate’s offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with; especially those delivering instructor-led training at high volume, with regulatory oversight, or across complex global footprints.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of more than 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards were the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and are the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more, visit https://www.brandonhall.com

About Administrate





Administrate is Training Management Software built to help enterprise training teams automate the management of complex, instructor-led training programs.

Designed for organizations that treat training as a strategic function, Administrate replaces disconnected spreadsheets and manual processes with a centralized platform that automates scheduling, manages resources, ensures audit readiness, and integrates with critical enterprise systems.

Trusted by global enterprises across life sciences, finance, manufacturing, energy, and technology industries, Administrate empowers training leaders to drive measurable training outcomes, reduce manual errors, and provide efficient operational control.