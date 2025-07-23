Karbon Launches Client Portal to Eliminate Bottlenecks in Firm-Client Work

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbon , the leader in accounting practice management software, today announced the global launch of Karbon for Clients , a secure, modern client portal designed to help accounting professionals streamline collaboration, accelerate response times, and reduce administrative burden.

Karbon for Clients equips firms with an end-to-end solution that manages the entire client lifecycle, including onboarding, delivery, and long-term relationship management. This release integrates directly with Karbon’s intelligent practice management solution, extending the company’s vision of a platform that connects people, data, technology and workflows, with AI and automation woven into every step.

“Our mission has always been to empower accounting professionals to deliver exceptional service,” said Mary Delaney, CEO of Karbon. “With Karbon for Clients, we're making it effortless for firms to elevate their service delivery through a secure and fully connected client experience that strengthens relationships and drives firm growth.”

Clients can access the portal 24/7 via web or mobile app to complete tasks, send documents, and communicate in real time—helping firms cut back on email follow-ups and focus on high-value work. All client activity, from comments to eSignatures, is automatically linked to firm workflows, giving teams full visibility without the need to switch tools or duplicate effort.

Key Karbon for Client features include:

Smart notifications and real-time updates: Keep clients informed and reduce follow-ups.

Keep clients informed and reduce follow-ups. Integrated task management capabilities : Streamlines client deliverables.

: Streamlines client deliverables. Centralized communication history: Create a complete record of client interactions across multiple channels.

Create a complete record of client interactions across multiple channels. Secure file sharing and document management: Safeguard sensitive information with enterprise-grade security, two-factor authentication, and eSignatures and approvals for faster document processing.

Safeguard sensitive information with enterprise-grade security, two-factor authentication, and eSignatures and approvals for faster document processing. Branded client experience: Reinforce firm identity with a customizable interface tailored to each client.



This release follows Karbon’s recent launch of end-to-end tax workflows , AI-powered summarization, and advanced analytics—part of the company’s ongoing investment in building smarter, more connected accounting operations.

Firms on Karbon for Clients

More than 300 firms participated in the early access program for Karbon for Clients, with many reporting better communication and less admin.

Mel Martinez, Executive Administrator at Secure Plus Financial

“Karbon for Clients has been such a game changer for our client experience. Tasks are easier to keep track of, and clients love that they can toggle between their different companies.”

Lawrence Watmore MICB ICPA, Co-Founder of Watmore & Co. Accounting

“Karbon for Clients is a brilliant feature that has significantly increased our communication with clients while reducing the admin load on our staff.”

“It's incredible how effortless client communication has become. My clients can securely access every update, and our collaboration is smoother than ever,” said Alex R., CPA, an early adopter of the platform.

Karbon for Clients is now available to all Karbon customers globally. Additional capabilities, including engagements, invoicing, payments, and tax organizers will roll out during the second half of 2025.

To learn more about Karbon for Clients, visit karbonhq.com/feature/client-portal .

About Karbon

Karbon , a global leader in intelligent practice management software for accounting firms, provides an award-winning, AI-powered cloud platform focused on streamlining work and communications within a firm and its clients. Karbon drives unprecedented value for its customers evidenced by its #1 ranking on G2 and customer-reported savings of 18.5 hours per week per employee. Founded in 2014, Karbon has customers in 33 countries with employees across the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United Kingdom. Karbon is well-funded and backed by Tidemark, Five Elms, and Blackbird.