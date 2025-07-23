AscellaHealth Service and Infrastructure Enhancements Support Specialty Drug Manufacturers to Protect Market Share Across Brand, Biosimilar and Generic Launches

BERWYN, Pa., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscellaHealth, a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, announces service and infrastructure enhancements designed to help specialty and rare disease drug manufacturers respond to accelerating market disruption across the pharmaceutical landscape. From sudden formulary exclusions and loss of preferred status to the growing impact of biosimilars, generics and aggressive cost-containment measures by payers, manufacturers rely upon a strategic, flexible distribution partnership with AscellaHealth.

“This is a wake-up call for biopharma manufacturers,” says Bill Oldham, chairman and president of AscellaHealth. “When preferred drug status can be lost overnight, it’s essential to have a pharmacy-first HUB partner that scales with you, minimizes disruption and delivers what’s best for patients and the product.”

As the recent shift in UnitedHealthcare’s formulary status for Stelara® illustrates, biopharma companies must act quickly to prepare for sudden market access changes. With these pressures intensifying, the need for AscellaHealth’s high-touch, patient-first model is greater than ever. Combined with leading technology and data capabilities, AscellaHealth positions manufacturers to respond with agility, protect product access and ensure patient continuity of care.

“AscellaHealth’s integrated HUB model ensures manufacturers maintain full control over their product, patients, and critical program data—regardless of payer shifts, employer transitions or market disruptions,” continues Oldham. “Patients benefit from a consistent, reliable support system, while manufacturers can trust in a distribution partner that scales seamlessly and prioritizes uninterrupted access and continuity of care.”

Enhanced capabilities, enabling manufacturers to mitigate risk and maintain product value throughout the drug lifecycle, include:

1. Optimized Plan Design & Formulary Management

AscellaHealth leverages deep expertise in formulary dynamics and cost-containment strategies to help manufacturers maintain access while navigating payer and PBM shifts.

2. Patient Engagement Technology

A new mobile platform enables HIPAA-compliant messaging, document sharing and video support—ensuring personalized, multi-channel engagement that improves adherence and satisfaction.

3. Real-Time Data & Analytics

Combining the power of Microsoft’s ecosystem of business intelligence through Power BI, Power Platform, CoPilot for AI and CRM, in conjunction with proprietary analytics tools, AscellaHealth offers actionable insights into program health. With real time business analytics, integrated reporting, and alert monitoring, it allows internal stakeholders and manufacturer partners to drive smarter decisions faster.

4. Alternative Distribution & Market Access Strategy

With experience across exclusive, limited and open distribution models, AscellaHealth helps manufacturers choose the right channel strategy, optimize site-of-care and educate providers to support adoption.

These timely advancements are supported by infrastructure investments in both technology and facilities. A phased upgrade to WellSky’s cutting edge healthcare software continues to enhance care coordination, optimize clinical and financial workflows and improve patient engagement through tailored, integrated solutions. The ongoing expansion of patient support facility, Optime Care East, increases AscellaHealth’s ability to manage high-acuity patient populations and deliver enhanced care management solutions globally.

About AscellaHealth

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

About Optime Care

Optime Care, Inc., AscellaHealth’s Specialty Pharmacy, is a nationally recognized specialty pharmacy, distribution and patient management organization offering a suite of comprehensive services tailored to maximize therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of orphan and rare disorders. The executive team has partnered in the launch and management of over 40 orphan products and programs while consistently implementing the best brand services for the community. Optime Care has dual-accreditation from the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) for compliance with specialty pharmacy and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for specialty pharmacy services that demonstrate a commitment to providing quality care and services to consumers. Visit: https://www.optimecare.com/

*Optime Care is wholly owned by Innovative Specialty Solutions, LLC, an affiliate of AscellaHealth, LLC.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.