CORZ Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Merger of Core Scientific With CoreWeave

MONSEY, N.Y., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed merger of Core Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: CORZ) (“Core Scientific”) with CoreWeave, Inc. (“CoreWeave”) in an all-stock transaction under which Core Scientific stockholders will receive 0.1235 newly issued shares of CoreWeave Class A common stock for each share of Core Scientific common stock that they own based on a fixed exchange ratio.

Since the proposed merger was announced, Core Scientific’s stock price has fallen over 25% from a close of $18.00 per share on July 3, 2025 (the last trading day before the merger was announced) to a close of $13.48 per share on July 22, 2025.

If you remain a Core Scientific shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the proposed merger, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/core-scientific/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

On July 7, 2025, Core Scientific announced that it had agreed to merge with CoreWeave in an all-stock transaction under which Core Scientific stockholders will receive 0.1235 newly issued shares of CoreWeave Class A common stock for each share of Core Scientific common stock that they own based on a fixed exchange ratio.

Since the proposed merger was announced, Core Scientific’s stock price has fallen over 25% from a close of $18.00 per share on July 3, 2025 (the last trading day before the merger was announced) to a close of $13.48 per share on July 22, 2025.

“Given the sharp decline in Core Scientific’s stock price since the proposed merger was announced, we are investigating whether the Core Scientific Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Core Scientific shareholders in approving the merger,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the exchange ratio agreed upon is fair to Core Scientific shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com