Polyglycerol Market to Reach USD 6.65 Billion by 2032 | Demand Driven by Rising Application in Food Emulsifiers, Personal Care Products, and Biodegradable Polymers

Austin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polyglycerol market was valued at USD 3.47 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.65 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.47% from 2025 to 2032.

Some of the key factors feeding the growth of the market include the rising requirement for natural, multifunctional emulsifiers, biodegradable ingredients, and safer substitutes for synthetic ingredients.

Polyglycerol, a polyhydric alcohol produced from glycerol, is the basic product for the preparation of polyglycerol esters (PGEs), which are used as emulsifiers in processed foods and personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It can be used for a variety of things because it is non-toxic, biodegradable, and absorbent of moisture, from baked goods and creams to chewable tablets and biodegradable packing peanuts.





Download PDF Sample of Polyglycerol Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7922

The U.S. leads the North American polyglycerol market with a market size of USD 554.5 million and is projected to reach a value of USD 1045.06 million by 2032 with a market share of about 70%. It is due to its established food & beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries – key end users of polyglycerol. High consumers’ inclination towards natural and multifunctional emulsifiers in processed foods, skin care products, and pharmaceutical formulations favors the market growth. In addition, polyglycerol esters (PGEs) are already FDA-approved food-grade products, which enhances the industry's confidence.

Key Players:

Cargill, Incorporated

Croda International Plc

BASF SE

Stepan Company

Oleon NV

Palsgaard

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Kagaku Co., Ltd.

Polyglycerol Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.47 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.65 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.47% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Rising consumer preference for natural and multifunctional food emulsifiers fuels polyglycerol market growth.

• Innovations in polyglycerol derivatives unlock high-value applications in personal care and pharmaceuticals.

If You Need Any Customization on Polyglycerol Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7922

By Product

The polyglycerol-3 (PG-3) segment was the largest segment of the polyglycerol market in 2024, and accounted for about 34.7% share of the total market in terms of demand. This supremacy results from its optimum functional properties and molecular weight, rendering it suitable for use across a broad range of applications. PG-3 is employed primarily as an emulsifier, dispersing agent, and surfactant in food processing, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical compositions. Its high water-solubility and low toxicity has established it as an increasingly popular choice for clean-label and skin-friendly formulations, such as moisturizers, lotions, baked goods.

By Application

The personal care was the leading segment in 2024 accounting for huge 39.4% of market share in the polyglycerol market. In the never-ending quest for good skin, multifunctional, toxic-free and skin-friendly ingredients dominate today’s cosmetic and skincare landscape. Polyglycerols Any polyglycerol, particularly Polyglycerol-3, and higher, is widely used as an emulsifier, stabilizer, and moisturizer in creams, lotions, serums, and cleansing products, as a result of their effective moisturizing power and natural compatibility with living organisms.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific led the polyglycerol market in 2024, sharing 33.7% of the market, on account of increasing industrialization across the food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. Countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan are experiencing an uptick in the demand for bio-based and multifunctional ingredients, and this is particularly true for personal care industry and processed food applications. Increasing middle-class population, increasing disposable income and growing consumer preference for natural and safe ingredients have led to increased use of polyglycerol in skin care and health products. Furthermore, favorable governments’ policies for promoting eco-friendly chemical manufacturing and overseas investment in local production plants have fueled the market growth in the region.

Recent Developments

April 2025 – Oleon NV (Belgium) announced the expansion of its production facility in Ertvelde to increase its polyglycerol and ester capacity by 30%. This strategic move is aimed at meeting the surging demand from the food and cosmetics industries in Europe and Asia.

– Oleon NV (Belgium) announced the expansion of its production facility in Ertvelde to increase its polyglycerol and ester capacity by 30%. This strategic move is aimed at meeting the surging demand from the food and cosmetics industries in Europe and Asia. December 2024 – Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) introduced a new line of food-grade polyglycerol emulsifiers under its “NaturalEdge” brand, targeting clean-label bakery and dairy products. The innovation focuses on plant-based, sustainable ingredients compliant with global food safety standards.

Buy Full Research Report on Polyglycerol Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7922

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.