BTCC Exchange Honored with Triple Recognitions from FXEmpire in Comprehensive 2025 Industry Analysis

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world’s longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce that it has received three distinguished awards from FXEmpire following their comprehensive evaluation of over 50 centralized crypto exchanges in 2025.

BTCC has been honored with the "Lowest Fee Crypto Exchange," "Best Fiat-to-Crypto Trading Platform," and "Best Crypto Exchange in the USA" awards, cementing its position as an industry leader.

The "Lowest Fee Crypto Exchange" and "Best Fiat-to-Crypto Trading Platform" recognitions underscore the platform's commitment to providing users worldwide with low fiat deposit fees across major currencies, including USD, CAD, EUR, and many others. Backed by multi-region licences, BTCC supports high transaction limits that ensure smooth and compliant fiat onboarding for traders globally.

The "Best Crypto Exchange in the USA" award recognizes BTCC's FinCEN licence in the U.S. and its commitment to transparency, as demonstrated by monthly Proof of Reserves reports that consistently maintain reserve ratios above 100%.

"We're truly honored and excited to receive these awards from FXEmpire," said Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC. "These recognitions validate our commitment to providing traders with the most efficient, secure, and cost-effective cryptocurrency trading services, and reinforce our mission to uplift the industry’s standard for quality trading."

With 14 years of proven security and reliability since 2011, BTCC continues to strengthen its position in the global cryptocurrency market. As an industry pioneer, BTCC remains committed to delivering reliable and accessible trading services to users worldwide.

About FXEmpire

Established in 2011, FXEmpire is a globally recognized financial news platform. It offers up-to-date market news, detailed analysis, real-time quotes and charts, and expert reviews of brokers and crypto exchanges.

About BTCC Exchange

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange with the vision to make crypto trading reliable and accessible to everyone. With a strong presence in over 100 countries and regions and a user base of over 9.1 million, BTCC continues to deliver innovation, security, and an unmatched user experience in the cryptocurrency world.

