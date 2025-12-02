BTCC Exchange Lists SachiCoin (SACHI) for Spot Trading with Meme Contest

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world’s longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the spot listing of SachiCoin (SACHI), a community-driven memecoin built on the Solana blockchain, on December 3, 2025. To celebrate the new listing, BTCC is offering a fun meme contest featuring SACHI-themed memes on X.

About SachiCoin

Inspired by Sachi, an adorable Scottish Fold cat, SachiCoin is more than just a memecoin, it's a global movement spreading joy, positivity, and creativity throughout the crypto space. Built on Solana's high-performance blockchain, SACHI aims to make crypto fun again while uniting people through laughter and good vibes.

Token Details

Token Symbol: SACHI

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 SACHI

Contract Address: 7Y2TPeq3hqw21LRTCi4wBWoivDngCpNNJsN1hzhZpump (Solana)

Circulation: Fully unlocked with no vesting schedule

Official Website: https://sachicoin.com/



BTCC × SACHI Meme Contest on X

Starting December 3, 2025, community members are invited to showcase their creativity by creating and sharing SACHI-themed memes.

Participation Requirements:

Follow @BTCCexchange and @sachi_coin on X

and on X Repost the campaign tweet and post SACHI-related memes in the comments

Rewards: 20 USDT × 10 winners

For more information about SachiCoin and campaign details, visit BTCC's official X account or the platform's spot trading section.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

Website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com