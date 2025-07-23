The Association of Former Students announces new corporate partnership with Verizon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Former Students, the official alumni association of Texas A&M University serving approximately 600,000 members of the Aggie Network, is proud to announce a new corporate partnership with Verizon, one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services that power and empower how people live, play and work. This partnership will support The Association’s mission to engage, connect and serve the worldwide Aggie Network.

“We are excited to welcome Verizon as a valued corporate partner of The Association of Former Students,” said Scot Walker ’90, Vice President at The Association of Former Students. “Verizon shares The Association’s commitment to fostering connections within the worldwide Aggie Network. Their support will enhance our ability to do just that.”

As part of this partnership, Verizon will provide financial support to The Association of Former Students to advance programs, resources and experiences for the Aggie Network. Verizon will be onsite at many of the special events and former students may receive occasional updates and promotional materials from Verizon.

“Verizon is honored to support the worldwide Aggie Network and The Association of Former Students,” said Michelle R. Miller, Senior Vice President at Verizon. “This partnership will ensure Texas A&M former students and friends remain connected and engaged wherever life takes them.”

For more information about The Association of Former Students and its corporate partnership program, visit tx.ag/PartnerProgram.

The Association of Former Students, established in 1879, is the official alumni organization of Texas A&M University. The Association connects hundreds of thousands of members of the worldwide Aggie Network with each other and the university, and provided $16.1 million in impact to university scholarships, awards, traditions and student activities and recognition for students, faculty, staff and former students in 2024. For more information, visit www.AggieNetwork.com .

