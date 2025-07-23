Paralyzed Veterans of America Discusses 35th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with YourUpdateTV

Carl Blake, CEO of Paralyzed Veterans of America, conducts nationwide media tour in conjunction with D S Simon Media and YourUpdateTV to discuss the importance of this anniversary, efforts to address disability-related barriers, PVA’s new “Barriers Still Exist” campaign, and what the public can do to make our communities more accessible.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This July 26 marks the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)—a landmark civil rights law that was designed to end discrimination against individuals with disabilities.

While we reflect on past achievements, Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA)—the nonprofit organization that led the charge for passage of the ADA—says there is still more work to be done to fulfill the promise of the bill. Millions of Americans with disabilities continue to face daily barriers that deny them basic freedoms.

In a PVA survey conducted last year, a staggering 80% of PVA members and 40% of others with disabilities encountered accessibility barriers in the past six months. Additionally, over 1 in 3 people with mobility disabilities reported missing important events and appointments due to accessibility barriers.

In response to this survey and in recognition of the ADA anniversary, PVA launched “Barriers Still Exist,” a multi-part public awareness campaign that includes real-life barriers faced by everyday Americans. The initiative comes complete with a website and a pledge to help improve ADA compliance. To learn more about PVA’s ongoing work, visit www.PVA.org/BarriersStillExist.

PVA has been at the forefront of disability rights for nearly 80 years, and on July 9th, their CEO, Carl Blake, conducted a nationwide media tour to discuss the importance of this anniversary, efforts to address disability-related barriers, PVA’s new “Barriers Still Exist” campaign, and what the public can do now to help.

For more information, visit PVA.ORG/BARRIERSSTILLEXIST

