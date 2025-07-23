WellSpan officials celebrate progress in construction of 3 WellSpan hospitals

WellSpan Carlisle, Newberry and Shrewsbury Hospitals will increase access to care across central Pennsylvania

 | Source: WellSpan Health WellSpan Health

York, Pa., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The construction of three WellSpan hospitals has reached a significant milestone, with the final beams going up as the buildout of these innovative hospitals in central Pennsylvania enters its final stages. WellSpan officials, contractors and first responder teams recently gathered at the sites to mark the progress to projects that will expand access to care across Cumberland and York Counties.

When opened, WellSpan Carlisle Hospital, WellSpan Newberry Hospital and WellSpan Shrewsbury Hospital will provide a new approach to care in the region, using a smaller format structure that streamlines efficiencies.

Each hospital, which is expected to open in early 2026, will feature:

  • A 24/7 emergency department.
  • 10 inpatient beds.
  • Diagnostic capabilities including ultrasound, CT, X-ray and laboratory services.
  • Improved access to high-quality health care for residents in the region.

“Patients requiring hospital-level care will benefit from this nationally proven model that touts emergency department wait times of less than 10 minutes as well as diagnostic results averaging around 20 minutes,” explained Daniel Hernandez, vice president of WellSpan’s neighborhood hospitals. “I’m so excited to be a part of the team that is introducing a proven and innovative model of care to the region.”

The hospital emergency departments will treat common emergency care needs such as falls, injuries, burns and infections. All three of the new hospitals will be fully licensed and offer high-quality patient services, in alignment with the quality provided at other WellSpan locations.

“It has taken several groups working together as one team to envision, plan and construct these new facilities to better serve our communities and we celebrate the efforts of everyone involved,” said Victoria Diamond, senior vice president of WellSpan’s central region. “The excitement of seeing such significant progress adds a renewed energy to the projects as we continue pushing forward to our early 2026 opening of these hospitals.”

The Carlisle hospital in Cumberland County will be located at the corner of Sprint Drive and Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township, in the center of one of the fastest-growing counties in Pennsylvania.

The Newberry and Shrewsbury hospitals will be located in York County, both just off exits of busy Interstate 83. WellSpan Newberry Hospital will be located at 36 Robinhood Drive in Newberry Township, adjacent to a number of businesses and growing residential areas. And WellSpan Shrewsbury Hospital will be located at 13515 Wolfe Road in New Freedom.

For details on WellSpan’s other nine acute care hospitals across central Pennsylvania, visit www.WellSpan.org/Hospitals.     

