Willo Unveils the Wedge Slim™, Making Industry-Leading Lock Security Available for New Jail and Prison Construction

DECATUR, Ala., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willo Products Company LLC, the trusted leader in the design, engineering, and sale of innovative detention locking systems, today announced the launch of the Wedge Slim™, an advanced swinging-door locking system designed to be specified and installed into new jail and prison builds.

Building on the legacy of the original Willo Wedge®, a widely deployed and trusted solution in retrofit installations for over a decade, the Wedge Slim is engineered to bolt directly into the industry-standard lock prep in wide-jamb hollow-metal frames, making it easy to improve safety and security in new correctional center projects.

“With the innovative Wedge Slim, we’re giving architects, engineers, and facility owners the opportunity to include the industry-leading tamper-resistant features of the Wedge upfront, at the time of construction,” said Willo President, Russell Roberts. “The Wedge product family has earned a strong reputation for addressing serious safety and security issues in retrofit applications. With the Wedge Slim, we’re building on that proven history and empowering facility owners with the ability to bring that level of protection into the design of new jails and prisons.”

Designed for New Construction

The Wedge Slim is tailored to fit within standard wide-jamb hollow-metal lock pockets, offering a recessed, slim-profile design that combats common cell-door lock defeat methods. Along with the patented and patent-pending tamper-resistant features, the Wedge Slim includes a maximum-security lock, an integrated door-position switch (DPS), and compatibility with industry-standard door control systems.

“We’ve taken everything that made the original Wedge a success in renovation projects and reshaped it for new construction,” said Eric Goodman, VP of Business Development at Willo. “The Wedge Slim integrates into the existing designs of most hollow-metal frame manufacturers, while bringing enhanced security to modern detention environments.”

The Wedge Slim answers a critical need in an industry where residents continue to exploit frame-mounted locks, exposing officers, staff, and other inmates to unnecessary risk and damaging the lock infrastructure. By choosing the Wedge Slim, facility owners are making a long-term investment that reduces maintenance costs, minimizes disruptions, and keeps staff focused on safety instead of fixing hardware failures. Willo is giving facilities a path to higher security, better safety, and lower operational costs from day one.

The Wedge Slim joins an expanded Wedge portfolio that includes the original Wedge and the Wedge SurfaceMax. This expanded portfolio allows detention facilities, architects, and engineers to select the right locking system based on the project phase and existing infrastructure while benefiting from Willo’s exclusive, patented, field-proven tamper-resistance features across all variants. Whether it is a part of a new facility or included in the renovation of existing locking infrastructure, Willo offers a purpose-built Wedge solution ready to deliver superior tamper-resistant security.

The Wedge Slim is now available for specification in new jail and prison construction projects across the U.S. For more information about Wedge Slim or to schedule a demo, visit willoproducts.com or contact the press contact below.

About Willo Products Company: Founded in 1945, Willo Products provides innovative, high-quality, engineered solutions and services for the detention industry that improve the security and safety environment within correctional facilities, protecting the lives of the residents and staff. Today, Willo Products locking devices, hollow metal products, and other detention equipment are in use in more than 1,500 jails in the United States, Puerto Rico, and various countries. The company provides new locking device upgrades and retrofits, replacement control panels, and The Willo Wedge, the industry’s only patented locking system, to State, County, and Municipal facilities. Willo also provides replacement parts, service, and preventative maintenance solutions.

Press Contact: Jamie Britnell

Phone number: 256-353-7161

Email: jbritnell@willoproducts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e906903a-e1b7-45b3-8207-d7f20bd2455d