Disclosure of transactions in on shares from July 14th to July 18th,2025

Nanterre, July 21st, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from July 14th to July 18th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from July 14th to July 18th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI14/07/2025FR000012548656 654125,335103XPAR
VINCI14/07/2025FR000012548619 523125,293684CEUX
VINCI15/07/2025FR000012548690 700124,590370XPAR
VINCI15/07/2025FR000012548638 000124,548397CEUX
VINCI15/07/2025FR00001254869 000124,485267AQEU
VINCI15/07/2025FR00001254867 300124,475253TQEX
VINCI16/07/2025FR000012548691 699123,429988XPAR
VINCI16/07/2025FR000012548638 767123,440261CEUX
VINCI16/07/2025FR00001254869 419123,452484AQEU
VINCI16/07/2025FR00001254867 543123,446606TQEX
VINCI17/07/2025FR000012548692 909124,068227XPAR
VINCI17/07/2025FR000012548640 348124,025330CEUX
VINCI17/07/2025FR00001254869 360124,072324AQEU
VINCI17/07/2025FR00001254867 670124,065241TQEX
VINCI18/07/2025FR000012548680 000124,779306XPAR
      
  TOTAL598 892124,2850 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

