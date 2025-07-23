Nanterre, July 21st, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from July 14th to July 18th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from July 14th to July 18th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 14/07/2025 FR0000125486 56 654 125,335103 XPAR VINCI 14/07/2025 FR0000125486 19 523 125,293684 CEUX VINCI 15/07/2025 FR0000125486 90 700 124,590370 XPAR VINCI 15/07/2025 FR0000125486 38 000 124,548397 CEUX VINCI 15/07/2025 FR0000125486 9 000 124,485267 AQEU VINCI 15/07/2025 FR0000125486 7 300 124,475253 TQEX VINCI 16/07/2025 FR0000125486 91 699 123,429988 XPAR VINCI 16/07/2025 FR0000125486 38 767 123,440261 CEUX VINCI 16/07/2025 FR0000125486 9 419 123,452484 AQEU VINCI 16/07/2025 FR0000125486 7 543 123,446606 TQEX VINCI 17/07/2025 FR0000125486 92 909 124,068227 XPAR VINCI 17/07/2025 FR0000125486 40 348 124,025330 CEUX VINCI 17/07/2025 FR0000125486 9 360 124,072324 AQEU VINCI 17/07/2025 FR0000125486 7 670 124,065241 TQEX VINCI 18/07/2025 FR0000125486 80 000 124,779306 XPAR TOTAL 598 892 124,2850

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment