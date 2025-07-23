UPDATE -- Command Alkon Wins 2025 Top Workplaces Industry Award, A National Recognition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, has been recognized with a 2025 Top Workplaces Industry Award, a prestigious national honor that distinguishes the most employee-centric companies in the technology sector.

The award is based solely on feedback from employees and places Command Alkon among the country’s most admired technology employers—companies known not only for innovation, but for cultivating exceptional workplace cultures where people thrive.

“Being recognized on a national level as a Top Workplace in technology is incredibly meaningful,” said Martin Willoughby, CEO of Command Alkon. “This honor belongs to our team. It reflects their commitment to our mission, their care for one another, and the culture we’ve built together. When people feel empowered and valued, they do extraordinary work—and that’s exactly what our customers experience.”

The Top Workplaces program, now in its 17th year, is one of the nation’s most credible employee recognition awards. The Technology Industry Award highlights companies at the forefront of their field who also lead in employee engagement and organizational health. Awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey. Details about how Command Alkon builds a great workplace culture are available on Top Workplaces.

To learn more about Command Alkon, visit the company’s website. For interest in careers at Command Alkon visit their careers portal at https://commandalkon.com/careers/.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in technology solutions for heavy building materials producers. With over 50 years of expertise, the company delivers cloud-based platforms that improve production, quality control, dispatch, trucking, and office operations for ready mix, aggregate, asphalt, and concrete product providers.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

