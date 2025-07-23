YourUpdateTV Speaks with Fashion Expert Cate Sheehy: The Ultimate Wedding Season Style Guide: Trendy and Affordable Fashion Finds for Every Wedding Moment

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedding season is officially here, and with everything from sunny summer ceremonies to cozy fall receptions filling up the calendar, the question on everyone’s mind is — what to wear? Recently, Fashion Expert Cate Sheehy joined a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to showcase a stunning array of affordable wedding looks from SHEIN, perfect for every role — from the couple to their guests and entire bridal party.

SHEIN is bringing fashion-forward energy to the aisle this season, with looks that blend personality, versatility, and budget-friendly prices — all available to shop through their curated trend stores.

Brides are leaning into statement-making silhouettes this season, and Cate highlighted two stunning options from SHEIN

ELITARA’s Bubble Bead Long Sleeve Dress , featuring intricate beading and a detachable mesh train for a dramatic second-look reveal.

, featuring intricate beading and a detachable mesh train for a dramatic second-look reveal. Glamrae’s Elegant White Sequin Embroidery Fishtail Dress , a romantic, modern silhouette that’s both bold and flattering.

She paired both gowns with the Handmade Beaded Wavy Edge Bridal Veil , which added a timeless finishing touch that brings the whole look together.

For grooms, SHEIN’s MANFINITY MODE line offers elevated, rewearable menswear staples. Cate’s top picks included the Collar Single Button Long Sleeve Suit Set, paired with the Solid Button-Front Shirt — a modern combo that works beautifully across settings.

Guests can make their own style statements too. Cate’s recommendations included:

To complete any look, Cate suggests the brown SHEIN BAE woven clutch, which adds a relaxed, summery finish to any outfit.

All of these looks and more are available now by searching “weddingready” at SHEIN.com or by downloading the SHEIN App.

Cate Sheehy

Cate began as a talent stylist on TLC's What Not To Wear, dressing hosts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly. From there, she transitioned into styling for print and commercials. She went on to serve as a fashion producer on the second season of Bravo's Tim Gunn's Guide to Style, where she wrote scripts for Mr. Gunn (also a co-host of Project Runway) and worked one-on-one with guests to implement their new look.

From 2013 through 2016, she held the position of style director at Dressbarn. Her styling tips were featured across all print, e-commerce, and social media platforms, and in nearly 650 stores nationwide. While driving sales of clothing and accessories by bringing seasonal stories to life, Cate was a key liaison with the company’s internal marketing, visual, e-commerce, and retail teams.

In all of these roles, the most meaningful impact has emerged from one-on-one time with real women. Women like you, who experience peaks and valleys — who feel a pull for more. Women who live in an imperfect world are made more joyful, more connected, and more aligned through this work.

