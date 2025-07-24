Global Campus Gen-Z Leaders Exchange Program Concludes in Beijing

BEIJING, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 14, the closing ceremony of the Global Campus Gen-Z Leaders Exchange Program & Roundtable Forum on Youth Empowerment in Civilizational Mutual Learning was held in Beijing.

The program, jointly organized by the China Public Diplomacy Association, Global Times Online (huanqiu.com), and the Graduate School of Education at Beijing Foreign Studies University, gathered Gen-Z leaders from over 70 prestigious universities across 29 countries, including China, Germany, Russia, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. A remarkable 54 of these universities are ranked among the top 300 in the QS World University Rankings, including Imperial College London, Cambridge University, National University of Singapore, University College London, University of Pennsylvania, University of California Berkeley, the University of Melbourne, Peking University, and Tsinghua University.

The forum featured deliberations among Gen-Z leaders on key themes including “Dialogue Among Civilizations in the Digital Era” and “Youth Power in Shaping a Sustainable Future,” producing deep insights and engaging intellectual discourse. Darren Wijaya from Indonesia observed: “We often think breaking stereotypes takes huge campaigns. But actually, it's these small, everyday stories—shared through our phones—that change how people see the world.” Addressing the collective responsibility of youth in confronting global climate challenges, Emma Jane from Italy declared: “We are not asking for a seat at the table, we are building a new one.”

The event concluded with Gen-Z leaders and distinguished guests endorsing the Global Youth Initiative, calling on universities worldwide to adopt principles of openness, collaboration, and mutual benefit to build lasting cooperative frameworks. By integrating online and in-person engagement, the initiative aims to foster interdisciplinary, cross-cultural, and transnational networks, harness global youth expertise, and write a transformative chapter in international youth solidarity and cooperation.





Closing ceremony of the Global Campus Gen-Z Leaders Exchange Program & Roundtable Forum, Beijing

