CLEAR, an Official TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Provider, Expands Enrollment and Renewal Options by Opening a New Location at Aventura Mall in South Florida

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), an authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, continues to expand locations outside the airport environment to enroll and renew consumers in the Trusted Traveler program by opening a new location at Aventura Mall in Aventura, Florida. This complements CLEAR’s 62 airport-based enrollment and renewal locations across the U.S., and CLEAR’s additional flagship locations outside of the airport.

The launch of this new enrollment location represents the ongoing expansion of CLEAR’s national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint. Throughout 2025, CLEAR expects to continue delivering convenience to consumers by launching additional locations and extended hours of operation for enrollment and renewals.

“TSA PreCheck through CLEAR provides a fast and efficient travel experience,” said Kyle McLaughlin, Executive Vice President of Travel and Aviation at CLEAR. “We’re excited to bring this trusted traveler program to Aventura Mall, one of South Florida’s premier shopping destinations. By expanding TSA PreCheck enrollment beyond airports, we’re making it easier and more convenient than ever for people to enroll or renew—helping them move through security faster and with less friction.”

“At Aventura Mall, we’re continually looking for ways to enhance and simplify the guest experience,” said an Aventura Mall spokesperson. “The addition of TSA PreCheck enrollment through CLEAR is a natural extension of our commitment to providing elevated benefits and enhanced access to better serve our guests.”

Located in the lower level of Aventura Mall, the enrollment local hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET and Sunday from noon ET to 7 p.m. ET. Look for the TSA PreCheck through CLEAR standing banners and pods.

TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the airport security checkpoint, and keeping laptops and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or find an enrollment location by visiting CLEAR’s authorized TSA PreCheck website, https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/ . Most existing TSA PreCheck members can renew directly on the website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

A list of CLEAR enrollment locations for TSA PreCheck is included below, and on the CLEAR, TSA PreCheck website: https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/locations .

About TSA PreCheck®

TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at over 200 airports with nearly 90 airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 20 million members.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 31 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

About Aventura Mall

Voted the Best Mall by USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards , Aventura Mall continues to set the standard as the premier shopping destination in Miami and South Florida—and one of the top shopping centers in the U.S. Anchored by Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s, the center is highlighted by a mix of over 300 stores, from luxury fashion brands to shopper favorites, including the largest Apple store in Florida, the first Eataly in Florida, SKIMS, Alo, Zara, Adidas, Aritzia, Prada, BVLGARI, Burberry, Cartier, Givenchy, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Nike, Ralph Lauren, Saint Laurent and Valentino. Aventura Mall also features more than 50 eateries and restaurants, including Treats Food Hall; The Aventura Farmers Market, which showcases dozens of farmers and artisans; and the experiential Arts Aventura Mall program, highlighting 25+ museum-quality pieces in a range of mediums, which guests can enjoy via a self-guided ArtWalk audio tour. Visit AventuraMall.com for more information.

