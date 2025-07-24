Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2025 Second Quarter Results and Announces $50 Million Increase to Its Stock Repurchase Program

-New Home Deliveries of 1,326-
-Home Sales Revenue of $879.8 Million-
-Repurchased $100 Million of Common Stock-
-Homebuilding Debt-to-Capital Ratio of 21.7%-
-Increased Credit Facility to a Total of $850 Million and Extended Revolver Maturity to 2030-

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $50 million of common stock under its existing stock repurchase program (“Repurchase Program”), increasing the aggregate authorization under the Repurchase Program from $250 million to $300 million.

Results and Operational Data for Second Quarter 2025 and Comparisons to Second Quarter 2024

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $60.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to $118.0 million, or $1.25 per diluted share. Excluding an inventory-related charge of $11.0 million, our net income available to common stockholders was $68.7 million, or $0.77* per diluted share.
  • Home sales revenue of $879.8 million compared to $1.1 billion
    • New home deliveries of 1,326 homes compared to 1,700 homes
    • Average sales price of homes delivered of $664,000 compared to $666,000
  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 20.8% compared to 23.6%. Excluding an inventory-related charge of $11.0 million, our homebuilding gross margin percentage was 22.1%*.
    • Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 25.2%*
  • SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue of 12.6% compared to 11.0%
  • Net new home orders of 1,131 compared to 1,651
  • Active selling communities averaged 149.8 compared to 152.5
    • Net new home orders per average selling community were 7.6 orders (2.5 monthly) compared to 10.8 orders (3.6 monthly)
    • Cancellation rate of 13% compared to 9%
  • Backlog units at quarter end of 1,520 homes compared to 2,692
    • Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.2 billion compared to $2.0 billion
    • Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $776,000 compared to $743,000
  • Ratios of homebuilding debt-to-capital and net homebuilding debt-to-net capital of 21.7% and 8.0%*, respectively, as of June 30, 2025
  • Repurchased 3,187,982 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $31.37 for an aggregate dollar amount of $100.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025
  • Increased the maximum amount of our revolving credit facility from $750 million to $850 million and extended the maturity date of our revolving credit facility to June 2030
  • Ended the second quarter of 2025 with total liquidity of $1.4 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $622.6 million and $785.7 million of availability under our revolving credit facility

“Tri Pointe Homes delivered another solid quarter, meeting our revenue and earnings guidance despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer. “In the second quarter, we closed 1,326 homes at an average sales price of $664,000, generating $880 million in home sales revenue. Our homebuilding gross margin of 22.1%*, adjusted to exclude the impact of an inventory-related charge, reflects continued pricing discipline, product strength, and cost control. These results highlight our team’s ability to execute in a complex market environment. Adjusted net income and diluted EPS, also excluding the inventory-related charge, were $68.7 million* and $0.77*, respectively.”

Mr. Bauer continued, “While policy uncertainty and geopolitical tensions continue to impact buyer sentiment, the long-term outlook for housing remains constructive, supported by structural undersupply and favorable demographics. We are actively managing through near-term volatility with targeted incentives, balanced spec inventory, and disciplined land investments. Our strong balance sheet, with $1.4 billion in liquidity and a net homebuilding debt-to-net capital ratio of only 8.0%*, enables us to advance our growth initiatives without compromising our financial strength. With an experienced team, a scalable platform, and a differentiated brand, Tri Pointe is well-positioned to drive long-term growth and deliver lasting value to our stockholders.”

“We remain confident in the resilience of housing demand and in our long-term business strategy,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our operational focus, centered on margin discipline, capital efficiency, and customer satisfaction, is enabling us to navigate today’s environment while positioning for future upside. Our expansion into Utah, Florida, and the Coastal Carolinas continues to progress on schedule, and we are deploying capital into these high-potential markets with scalable, efficient operating models. Coupled with opportunistic share repurchases and strategic land investments, we are driving returns and laying the foundation for sustained growth.”

*See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
  

Outlook

For the third quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,000 and 1,100 homes at an average sales price between $675,000 and $685,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 20.0% to 21.0% for the third quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 13.0% to 14.0%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the third quarter to be approximately 27.0%.

For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 4,800 and 5,200 homes at an average sales price between $665,000 and $675,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 20.5% and 22.0% (excluding an $11.0 million inventory-related charge recorded in the second quarter) for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 12.0% and 13.0%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be approximately 27.0%.

Stock Repurchase Program

On July 23, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to an additional $50 million of Company common stock pursuant to its Repurchase Program. As of July 23, 2025, the Company had purchased an aggregate of 3,187,982 shares of common stock for approximately $175.0 million pursuant to the Repurchase Program. Under the Repurchase Program as amended, the Company may repurchase shares of its outstanding common stock with an aggregate value of up to $300 million through December 31, 2025. Purchases of common stock pursuant to the Repurchase Program may be made in open market transactions effected through a broker-dealer at prevailing market prices, in block trades, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated under the Repurchase Program to repurchase any specific number or amount of shares of common stock, and it may modify, suspend or discontinue the program at any time. Company management will determine the timing and amount of repurchase in its discretion based on a variety of factors, such as the market price of the Company’s common stock, corporate requirements, general market economic conditions and legal requirements.

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company was also named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four consecutive years, and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, home affordability, inflation, consumer sentiment, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials, labor and home components; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in parts of the western United States; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious disease, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024  Change % Change  2025   2024  Change % Change
Operating Data:(unaudited)
Home sales revenue$879,832  $1,133,008  $(253,176) (22.3)% $1,600,618  $2,051,361  $(450,743) (22.0)%
Homebuilding gross margin$183,202  $267,327  $(84,125) (31.5)% $355,715  $478,376  $(122,661) (25.6)%
Homebuilding gross margin % 20.8%  23.6% (2.8)%    22.2%  23.3% (1.1)%  
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %* 25.2%  27.1% (1.9)%    26.1%  26.8% (0.7)%  
SG&A expense$110,974  $124,551  $(13,577) (10.9)% $211,591  $226,103  $(14,512) (6.4)%
SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue 12.6%  11.0%  1.6%    13.2%  11.0%  2.2%  
Net income available to common stockholders$60,748  $118,002  $(57,254) (48.5)% $124,784  $217,057  $(92,273) (42.5)%
Adjusted EBITDA*$139,322  $215,998  $(76,676) (35.5)% $265,020  $391,891  $(126,871) (32.4)%
Interest incurred$20,374  $30,378  $(10,004) (32.9)% $41,693  $66,534  $(24,841) (37.3)%
Interest in cost of home sales$25,578  $38,994  $(13,416) (34.4)% $48,613  $69,643  $(21,030) (30.2)%
                
Other Data:               
Net new home orders 1,131   1,651   (520) (31.5)%  2,369   3,465   (1,096) (31.6)%
New homes delivered 1,326   1,700   (374) (22.0)%  2,366   3,093   (727) (23.5)%
Average sales price of homes delivered$664  $666  $(2) (0.3)% $677  $663  $14  2.1%
Cancellation rate 13%  9%  4%    12%  8%  4%  
Average selling communities 149.8   152.5   (2.7) (1.8)%  147.7   152.7   (5.0) (3.3)%
Selling communities at end of period 151   153   (2) (1.3)%        
Backlog (estimated dollar value)$1,179,715  $1,999,852  $(820,137) (41.0)%        
Backlog (homes) 1,520   2,692   (1,172) (43.5)%        
Average sales price in backlog$776  $743  $33  4.4%        
                
 June 30, December 31,            
  2025   2024  Change % Change        
Balance Sheet Data:(unaudited)              
Cash and cash equivalents$622,642  $970,045  $(347,403) (35.8)%        
Real estate inventories$3,301,302  $3,153,459  $147,843  4.7%        
Lots owned or controlled 34,025   36,490   (2,465) (6.8)%        
Homes under construction (1) 2,798   2,386   412  17.3%        
Homes completed, unsold 422   464   (42) (9.1)%        
Total homebuilding debt$909,974  $917,504  $(7,530) (0.8)%        
Stockholders’ equity$3,289,961  $3,335,710  $(45,749) (1.4)%        
Book capitalization$4,199,935  $4,253,214  $(53,279) (1.3)%        
Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital 21.7%  21.6%  0.1%          
Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital* 8.0% (1.6)%  9.6%          

__________

(1)Homes under construction included 59 and 43 models as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
*See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
  


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
    
 June 30, December 31,
 2025 2024
Assets(unaudited)  
Cash and cash equivalents$622,642 $970,045
Receivables 165,716  111,613
Real estate inventories 3,301,302  3,153,459
Investments in unconsolidated entities 194,089  173,924
Mortgage loans held for sale 104,862  115,001
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 156,603  156,603
Deferred tax assets, net 45,975  45,975
Other assets 206,653  164,495
Total assets$4,797,842 $4,891,115
    
Liabilities   
Accounts payable$81,448 $68,228
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 417,304  465,563
Loans payable 262,921  270,970
Senior notes 647,053  646,534
Mortgage repurchase facilities 99,022  104,098
Total liabilities 1,507,748  1,555,393
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Equity   
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively   
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 87,506,511 and 92,451,729 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 875  925
Additional paid-in capital   
Retained earnings 3,289,086  3,334,785
Total stockholders’ equity 3,289,961  3,335,710
Noncontrolling interests 133  12
Total equity 3,290,094  3,335,722
Total liabilities and equity$4,797,842 $4,891,115
      


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Homebuilding:       
Home sales revenue$879,832  $1,133,008  $1,600,618  $2,051,361 
Land and lot sales revenue 3,364   4,160   5,185   11,228 
Other operations revenue 814   782   1,634   1,569 
Total revenues 884,010   1,137,950   1,607,437   2,064,158 
Cost of home sales 696,630   865,681   1,244,903   1,572,985 
Cost of land and lot sales 3,253   3,841   4,994   9,598 
Other operations expense 793   765   1,587   1,530 
Sales and marketing 50,171   56,804   93,113   107,028 
General and administrative 60,803   67,747   118,478   119,075 
Homebuilding income from operations 72,360   143,112   144,362   253,942 
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 471   99   966   156 
Other income, net 7,174   9,934   16,303   25,160 
Homebuilding income before income taxes 80,005   153,145   161,631   279,258 
Financial Services:       
Revenues 18,403   16,974   35,904   30,168 
Expenses 14,058   10,890   26,675   19,617 
Financial services income before income taxes 4,345   6,084   9,229   10,551 
Income before income taxes 84,350   159,229   170,860   289,809 
Provision for income taxes (23,640)  (41,227)  (46,133)  (72,811)
Net income 60,710   118,002   124,727   216,998 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 38      57   59 
Net income available to common stockholders$60,748  $118,002  $124,784  $217,057 
Earnings per share       
Basic$0.68  $1.25  $1.38  $2.29 
Diluted$0.68  $1.25  $1.38  $2.28 
Weighted average shares outstanding       
Basic 88,914,413   94,059,037   90,269,159   94,645,676 
Diluted 89,234,359   94,740,019   90,648,492   95,305,469 
                


MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price		 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price		 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price		 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price
Arizona152 $773 140 $712 291 $773 277 $724
California345  698 570  762 633  721 987  766
Nevada82  593 117  646 124  586 230  665
Washington61  1,036 74  875 113  1,030 127  886
West total640  735 901  748 1,161  750 1,621  754
Colorado50  635 53  675 68  647 95  703
Texas431  536 475  556 790  543 915  553
Central total481  546 528  568 858  551 1,010  567
Carolinas(1)120  498 208  489 205  507 382  477
Washington D.C. Area(2)85  1,025 63  904 142  1,076 80  937
East total205  717 271  586 347  740 462  556
Total1,326 $664 1,700 $666 2,366 $677 3,093 $663
                
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities		 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities		 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities		 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities
Arizona84  16.5 182  15.2 207  15.3 338  13.6
California309  36.5 576  42.2 662  37.2 1,189  44.1
Nevada75  10.0 118  8.3 175  10.0 272  8.9
Washington55  5.8 77  5.8 123  5.3 184  5.7
West total523  68.8 953  71.5 1,167  67.8 1,983  72.3
Colorado37  9.8 25  10.5 69  9.9 72  10.7
Texas386  51.2 441  52.5 767  50.7 924  52.4
Central total423  61.0 466  63.0 836  60.6 996  63.1
Carolinas(1)109  13.0 130  11.5 215  11.9 309  11.4
Washington D.C. Area(2)76  7.0 102  6.5 151  7.4 177  5.9
East total185  20.0 232  18.0 366  19.3 486  17.3
Total1,131  149.8 1,651  152.5 2,369  147.7 3,465  152.7


(1)Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.
(2)Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
  


MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY, continued
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
    
 As of June 30, 2025 As of June 30, 2024
 Backlog
Units		 Backlog
Dollar
Value		 Average
Sales
Price		 Backlog
Units		 Backlog
Dollar
Value		 Average
Sales
Price
Arizona221 $179,643 $813 320 $245,870 $768
California370  267,974  724 900  724,667  805
Nevada112  75,837  677 173  100,881  583
Washington110  158,796  1,444 147  138,919  945
West total813  682,250  839 1,540  1,210,337  786
Colorado16  11,459  716 25  18,664  747
Texas434  260,516  600 715  428,420  599
Central total450  271,975  604 740  447,084  604
Carolinas(1)97  50,724  523 209  115,638  553
Washington D.C. Area(2)160  174,766  1,092 203  226,793  1,117
East total257  225,490  877 412  342,431  831
Total1,520 $1,179,715 $776 2,692 $1,999,852 $743
            
 June 30, December 31,        
 2025 2024        
Lots Owned or Controlled:           
Arizona1,810  2,099        
California9,652  10,291        
Nevada1,204  1,437        
Washington484  597        
West total13,150  14,424        
Colorado1,342  1,561        
Texas12,885  12,711        
Utah405  1,006        
Central total14,632  15,278        
Carolinas(1)4,279  5,004        
Florida542  252        
Washington D.C. Area(2)1,422  1,532        
East total6,243  6,788        
Total34,025  36,490        
            
 June 30, December 31,        
 2025 2024        
Lots by Ownership Type:           
Lots owned16,523  16,609        
Lots controlled (3)17,502  19,881        
Total34,025  36,490        


(1)Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.
(2)Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
(3)As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled for Central include 5,739 and 5,816 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include zero and 14 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.
  

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables reconcile the homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

 Three Months Ended June 30,
  2025  %  2024  %
 (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue$879,832  100.0% $1,133,008  100.0%
Cost of home sales 696,630  79.2%  865,681  76.4%
Homebuilding gross margin 183,202  20.8%  267,327  23.6%
Add:  interest in cost of home sales 25,578  2.9%  38,994  3.4%
Add:  impairments and lot option abandonments 13,096  1.5%  968  0.1%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin$221,876  25.2% $307,289  27.1%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage 20.8%    23.6%  
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 25.2%    27.1%  


 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025  %  2024  %
Home sales revenue$1,600,618  100.0% $2,051,361  100.0%
Cost of home sales 1,244,903  77.8%  1,572,985  76.7%
Homebuilding gross margin 355,715  22.2%  478,376  23.3%
Add:  interest in cost of home sales 48,613  3.0%  69,643  3.4%
Add:  impairments and lot option abandonments 14,169  0.9%  1,370  0.1%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin(1)$418,497  26.1% $549,389  26.8%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage 22.2%    23.3%  
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage(1) 26.1%    26.8%  
        

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
Loans payable$262,921  $270,970 
Senior notes 647,053   646,534 
Mortgage repurchase facilities 99,022   104,098 
Total debt 1,008,996   1,021,602 
Less: mortgage repurchase facilities (99,022)  (104,098)
Total homebuilding debt 909,974   917,504 
Stockholders’ equity 3,289,961   3,335,710 
Total capital$4,199,935  $4,253,214 
Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital(1) 21.7%  21.6%
    
Total homebuilding debt$909,974  $917,504 
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (622,642)  (970,045)
Net homebuilding debt 287,332   (52,541)
Stockholders’ equity 3,289,961   3,335,710 
Net capital$3,577,293  $3,283,169 
Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital(2) 8.0% (1.6)%

__________

(1)The ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total homebuilding debt by the sum of total homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.
(2)The ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net homebuilding debt (which is total homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.
  

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table contains information about our operating results reflecting certain adjustments to homebuilding gross margin, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, net income available to common stockholders and earnings per share (diluted). We believe reflecting these adjustments is useful to investors in understanding our recurring operations by eliminating the effects of certain non-routine events, and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other homebuilders to the extent they provide similar information.

 Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
 As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted
Gross Margin Reconciliation(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Home sales revenue$879,832  $  $879,832  $1,600,618  $  $1,600,618 
Cost of home sales 696,630   (11,000)(1) 685,630   1,244,903   (11,000)(1) 1,233,903 
Homebuilding gross margin$183,202  $11,000  $194,202  $355,715  $11,000  $366,715 
Homebuilding gross margin percentage 20.8%  1.3%  22.1%  22.2%  0.7%  22.9%
            
Income Reconciliation           
Income before income taxes$84,350  $11,000 (1)$95,350  $170,860  $11,000 (1)$181,860 
Provision for income taxes (23,640)  (3,083)(2) (26,723)  (46,133)  (2,970)(2) (49,103)
Net income 60,710   7,917   68,627   124,727   8,030   132,757 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 38      38   57      57 
Net income available to common stockholders$60,748  $7,917  $68,665  $124,784  $8,030  $132,814 
Earnings per share           
Diluted$0.68  $0.09  $0.77  $1.38  $0.09  $1.47 
Weighted average shares outstanding           
Diluted 89,234,359     89,234,359   90,648,492     90,648,492 
            
Effective tax rate 28.0%    28.0%  27.0%    27.0%

__________

(1)Comprises an $11.0 million inventory impairment charge.
(2) Comprises the impact on provision for income taxes related to the inventory impairment charge described in footnote (1).
  

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders$60,748  $118,002  $124,784  $217,057 
Interest expense:       
Interest incurred 20,374   30,378   41,693   66,534 
Interest capitalized (20,374)  (30,378)  (41,693)  (66,534)
Amortization of interest in cost of sales 25,578   39,164   48,731   70,010 
Provision for income taxes 23,640   41,227   46,133   72,811 
Depreciation and amortization 7,657   7,697   15,044   15,024 
EBITDA 117,623   206,090   234,692   374,902 
Amortization of stock-based compensation 8,603   8,940   16,159   15,619 
Impairments and lot option abandonments 13,096   968   14,169   1,370 
Adjusted EBITDA$139,322  $215,998  $265,020  $391,891 

