Aya Gold & Silver Reports Q2-2025 and Mid-July Production Results

MONTREAL, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce production of 1.04 million (“M”) ounces (“oz”) of silver (“Ag”) for the second quarter of 2025 at its Zgounder Silver Mine, located in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Q2-2025 Production Highlights

Production Metrics Q2-2025 Q2-2024 Variance Silver production (oz) 1,042,317 432,667 140.9% Ore processed (t) 273,471 80,562 239.5% Silver recovery (%) 86.5 84.7 2.1% Mill availability (%) 98.2 95.4 2.9% Mine production (t) 241,288 114,025 111.6%

“Our Q2 production results reflect strong operational execution during a pivotal ramp-up period,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “The new plant is now running above nameplate capacity, with recoveries at or above feasibility study levels. Stripping in the open pit during the first half has laid the groundwork for the expanded mine plan, while improved sequencing underground is already driving higher grades. July is off to an exceptional operational start, with KPIs such as grades, throughput, and recoveries all exceeding expectations—clearly demonstrating that our efforts are translating into results. I am proud of the team’s performance and confident in a strong second half as we continue unlocking Zgounder’s full potential.”

June 2025 Summary

Silver production of 350,212 oz , adjusted for 7,323 oz of concentrate sales, for net production of 342,888 oz of silver.

, adjusted for 7,323 oz of concentrate sales, for net production of 342,888 oz of silver. Mill throughput averaged 3,054 tonnes per day (“tpd”) , above nameplate capacity.

, above nameplate capacity. Silver recovery reached 92% , a monthly record, exceeding plan.

, a monthly record, exceeding plan. Mine production reached a record 2,899 tpd, reflecting steady operational improvements in line with our planned ramp-up sequence.





May and June were planned transition months, dedicated to improving mining rate to position the operation for higher silver production in H2-2025. We are reverting to quarterly production reporting and will continue to provide updates on key milestones as they are achieved between quarters.

Q2-2025 Summary

Silver production of 1.04M oz in Q2-2025.

in Q2-2025. Tonnes processed of 273,471 tonnes (“t”) in Q2-2025 a quarterly record with an average milling rate of 3,005 tpd.

(“t”) in Q2-2025 a quarterly record with an average milling rate of 3,005 tpd. Silver recovery of 87% in Q2-2025, are in line with plan.

in Q2-2025, are in line with plan. Mine production of 241,288t in Q2-2025, a quarterly record, with an average mining rate of 2,652 tpd.

in Q2-2025, a quarterly record, with an average mining rate of 2,652 tpd. Mill availability of 98% in Q2-2025, a quarterly record.





Q2-2025 Operational Update

The second quarter was marked by several key milestones as we continued to deliver operational improvements and advance our ramp-up plan. The Zgounder Mine achieved an average mining rate of 2,652 tpd — with production split 64% open pit and 36% underground.

Mill capacity and recovery rates also improved steadily, reaching 3,005 tpd and 87%, respectively in Q2-2025. The Corporation expects to sustain these recovery rates and further increase milling capacity in H2-2025 of the year as bottlenecks have been identified and are being resolved. A total of 1.04M oz of silver was produced during the quarter.

Mining rates at both operations were successfully accelerated to near steady-state levels. With additional mining equipment being mobilized in Q3-2025, the mine ramp-up is on track for completion by year-end. Ore stockpile inventories remain stable and sufficient to support the final stages of ramp-up and the planned increase in milling throughput.

Finally, several initiatives are underway to better control blast movement and improve ore recovery and dilution in the open pit, with promising preliminary results.

Mid-July Operational Update

Operations are outperforming expectations in July. Silver recoveries remain strong at an estimated 94% month-to-date, supported by increased throughput following mid-month optimization work. Milling rates reached a record 3,464 tpd on July 21, and silver production totaled approximately 270,000 oz as of this date—despite three days of planned downtime.

Underground development remains on track, with the ramp advancing to the 1,825m level. Mining has begun at level 1,950m, already delivering better grades of up to 227g/t. Two new raises (air and services) are on schedule for Q3-2025 completion to enhance safety and reduce interaction with open pit operations.

At the open pit, ramp-up continued with accelerated waste stripping to access higher-grade zones. As part of the “super-pit” initiative, surface infrastructure has been relocated, clearing the way for full-area mining in Q3-2025.

Q2-2025 Earnings Notice

Aya will release its second quarter 2025 results on Thursday, August 14, 2025 before market opens. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial and operational results.

Participants may join the conference call via webcast or by dialing-in as follows:

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rnx3x2qj

Instructions for obtaining conference call dial-in numbers:

Click on the following call link and complete the online registration form.



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIc319d393f7ec4b1aa2f9d5f261c28d70

Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details. Select a method for joining the call: a) Dial-In: A dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone; or b) Call Me: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system. The call will come from a US number.

The webcast replay will be archived and will be available for replay following the live call. Presentation slides that will accompany the conference call will also be posted on Aya’s website.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed and approved by Raphael Beaudoin, P. Eng, Vice-President, Operations, who is a “Qualified Person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

