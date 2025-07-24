MEXC Celebrates StablR Euro (EURR) Listing with Exclusive Launchpool Event Featuring 85,000 USDT





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced it will launch a special Launchpool event to mark the listing of StablR Euro (EURR) , a Euro-backed stablecoin. The event will run from July 24, 11:00 to July 28, 11:00 (UTC) and offers users the opportunity to share an 85,000 USDT prize pool. Participation is open to both new and existing users.

About StablR Euro (EURR)

StablR Euro (EURR) represents a significant addition to MEXC's expanding stablecoin offerings. This Euro-backed digital asset maintains a 1:1 peg with the Euro and is fully redeemable, backed by fiat currency and short-term government bonds. With a total supply of 6,325,084 EURR, the stablecoin serves as a digital alternative to traditional money, offering enhanced efficiency, security, and accessibility for users worldwide.

The stablecoin addresses multiple use cases including faster cross-border payments, international trade facilitation, and supporting more flexible financial systems. As a reliable store of value and medium of exchange, EURR provides European users and global traders with direct exposure to Euro-denominated digital assets without the volatility typically associated with cryptocurrencies.

Launchpool Event Highlights

Event 1: Launchpool - Stake USDT, MX, EURR to Share 70,000 USDT

Users can stake USDT, MX, or EURR to share 70,000 USDT in rewards. The USDT staking pool, offering the largest 50,000 USDT prize, is exclusively available to new users. Each pool features distinct reward caps and staking limits, giving users flexible ways to participate. Additionally, users staking MX tokens can earn bonus airdrops through MEXC's Kickstarter events, unlocking double rewards.

Event 2: Invite New Users & Share 15,000 USDT

In addition, users can invite friends to join MEXC and earn up to 400 USDT in referral rewards—20 USDT per successful invite, capped at 20 invites per user. Rewards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Complete event details are available on the MEXC platform .

MEXC's User-Centric Commitment

This event reflects MEXC's user-centric philosophy and demonstrates its determination to create a convenient and mutually beneficial trading environment for the global community. With rapid listing efficiency, comprehensive selection of over 3,000 digital assets, daily airdrop benefits, industry-leading liquidity, low trading fees, and robust security infrastructure, MEXC has earned the trust of over 40 million users worldwide. In the future, MEXC will continue to uphold its user-centric values while delivering cutting-edge trading solutions and community benefits.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

