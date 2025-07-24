American Oncology Network Central Lab Receives Reaccreditation from College of American Pathologists

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community oncology practices, has received reaccreditation from the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) for its Central Laboratory in Fort Myers, Florida. The recognition follows a recent on-site inspection conducted as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs.

Recognized for its rigorous standards and commitment to quality, CAP accreditation helps ensure laboratories operate at the highest levels of accuracy and reliability—contributing to improved patient outcomes and reduced clinical risk.





“We are pleased to receive reaccreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP) for our central laboratory in Fort Myers,” said Dr. Ryan Olson, medical director of pathology. “The AON central laboratory serves community oncology practices across the country, aiding thousands of patients in receiving timely and accurate results to support better treatment decisions. This reaccreditation reflects our team’s dedication to upholding the highest quality standards.”

“Laboratory medicine plays a critical role in modern cancer care,” said Todd Schonherz, chief executive officer of AON. “CAP reaccreditation reflects the high standards we set for patient care across the entire network. I’m proud of our central lab team for maintaining this elite level of quality and helping ensure our community oncology practices have the tools they need to deliver precise, timely care.”

As part of the accreditation process, CAP inspectors review a laboratory’s records, quality control procedures, staff qualifications, equipment facilities, safety practices and overall management. The program is designed to ensure that laboratories meet or exceed the industry’s most current standards and best practices.

In addition to accreditation, the College of American Pathologists supports more than 23,000 laboratories through proficiency testing, quality improvement tools, and best-in-class protocols and guidelines. Built on a foundation of pathologist expertise, the CAP partners with laboratories around the world to drive operational excellence, improve diagnostic confidence and ensure high-quality patient care.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, visit the CAP Newsroom, CAP.org and yourpathologist.org to watch pathologists at work and see the stories of the patients who trust them with their care.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06ecd64e-ea4f-44f2-8e67-6f7885b5d49b