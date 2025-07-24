Five Iron Golf and Golf Saudi Announce Strategic Partnership to Grow the Game of Golf Across the Kingdom

New York, NY, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in golf and immersive golf experiences, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Golf Saudi to launch multiple Five Iron Golf locations throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The first venue is expected to open in Riyadh in 2026 and will be designed as one of Five Iron’s flagship indoor golf locations in the world.

Five Iron Golf is proud to confirm that its first location in Saudi Arabia will open on the ground level of the PIF Tower, Riyadh’s tallest and most iconic building. Situated in the heart of the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), the PIF Tower is home to a growing number of global companies and cutting-edge experiences. The new 16,145 square foot venue will bring Five Iron’s signature blend of high-tech golf, vibrant hospitality, and immersive design to one of the most prestigious addresses in the Kingdom.

Founded in 2017 in New York City, Five Iron Golf has grown into a global indoor golf and entertainment brand known for transforming how and where golf is played. With 36+ locations across 16 states and five countries—including Dubai, India, Singapore, and Australia—the company offers tour-level simulators, professional instruction, Callaway club fitting , a global membership program , and full-service sports bar and restaurant experiences. Backed by strategic investors such as Callaway Golf and Enlightened Hospitality Investments (the growth equity fund led by restaurateur Danny Meyer), Five Iron is rapidly expanding through corporate development and franchising , with over 60 additional locations in the pipeline.

With this new partnership, Five Iron brings its proven model—built on accessibility, innovation, and fun—to Saudi Arabia. Known for blending cutting-edge technology, vibrant design, and a welcoming, community-focused atmosphere, Five Iron has helped drive golf’s resurgence in the U.S. and abroad. From bustling city centers in Manhattan to downtown Chicago, it has become synonymous with making the sport more inclusive, more dynamic, and more approachable for all.

This collaboration with Golf Saudi represents a significant step in advancing the Kingdom’s goals for the sport—building not just world-class venues, but new access points for players of all levels. By combining Five Iron’s expertise with Golf Saudi’s long-term vision, the partnership aims to expand participation, grow interest in the game, and foster a broader golf culture throughout the region.

“We believe Five Iron is more than just a place to hit balls—it’s a cultural experience that has helped shape the modern face of golf,” said Jared Solomon, Co-Founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf. “We’re excited to bring our brand, energy, and commitment to inclusivity to Saudi Arabia. As the Kingdom builds a vibrant golf ecosystem and inspires a new generation of golfers, we’re proud to be part of this momentum and contribute to its broader success story.”

The first Riyadh location will combine Five Iron’s signature high-end simulator technology, expert instruction, and premium food and beverage offerings with local design influences and programming tailored to the Saudi market.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Five Iron Golf to bring one of the world’s most dynamic and inclusive golf experiences to Saudi Arabia,” said Noah Alireza, CEO of Golf Saudi. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to expanding participation, developing youth talent, and building year-round golf infrastructure. Together, we aim to create a vibrant, accessible golf ecosystem across the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030.”

This partnership supports Golf Saudi’s strategic pillars: growing the game at a grassroots level, increasing youth and women’s participation, fostering local talent, and strengthening Saudi Arabia’s international presence in golf. It also advances the goals of Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s national transformation plan to elevate quality of life, expand access to sport and wellness, and position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for recreation and entertainment.

Five Iron Golf’s expansion into Saudi Arabia marks a key milestone in the brand’s global growth. With more than 36 locations across five countries and 50+ new venues in development, Five Iron continues to scale through both corporate growth and a rapidly expanding franchise program. New openings are planned across the U.S., including the Northeast, Midwest, and additional markets abroad, as demand continues to rise for Five Iron’s tech-driven, hospitality-forward model.

