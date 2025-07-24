Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market to Reach USD 184.54 Billion by 2032, Driven by Demand for Cost-Effective Outpatient Care – SNS Insider

Austin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market was valued at USD 122.17 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 184.54 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period of 2024–2032. The U.S. market, a significant contributor, is projected to grow from USD 39.15 billion in 2024 to USD 57.68 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.99%.





This surge is attributed to the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, rising healthcare costs, and increasing demand for same-day surgical services that offer reduced hospitalization and lower risk of infections.

“Ambulatory surgical centers continue to disrupt traditional hospital models by providing faster, safer, and more affordable surgical care,” said an analyst at SNS Insider. “Payers, patients, and providers are increasingly aligned in their shift toward these facilities, driving robust market expansion globally and especially across North America.”

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 122.17 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 184.54 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.32% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising demand for cost-effective outpatient procedures.

Technological advancements in minimally invasive surgery.

Shorter recovery times and reduced hospital stay durations.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical intervention

Orthopedic Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market, By Application

In 2023, the orthopedic segment held the largest market share with 62.17%, driven by increasing demand for knee replacements, sports-injury treatment, and less invasive operations on the spine. Patients are also routinely discharged the day of surgery, due to improvements in Surgical and anesthetic therapy, fulfilling the patient-friendly aspect. An aging population and increased physical activity also are contributing to demand, pushing orthopedics ahead as the leading specialty in outpatient surgical care.

Based on Ownership, the Physician-Owned Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

The physician-owned segment dominated the ambulatory surgical centers market in 2023, as it provides physicians with the ability to influence the course of treatment, streamline workflow, and improve patient outcomes. Generally, these sites are more nimble, affordable, and in tune with patients. Monetary rewards, independence, and the ability to focus on lucrative procedures are what motivate physicians to become owners of their ASCs.

By Center Type, the Single-Specialty Segment is the Dominating Segment of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

In 2023, the single-specialty segment held the largest share of the ambulatory surgical centers market, as they have less overhead, specialize in an area of law, and their overheads are lower. Being focused allows for improved efficiency, improved patient outcomes, and shorter procedure times. Gains are led by high demand for procedures in such areas as orthopedics, ophthalmology, and gastroenterology.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation

By Application

Orthopedics

Pain Management/Spinal Injections

Gastroenterology

Ophthalmology

Plastic Surgery

Otolaryngology

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Dental

Podiatry

Other Applications

By Ownership

Physician Owned

Hospital Owned

Corporate Owned

By Center Type

Single-Specialty

Multi-Specialty

By Services

Treatment

Diagnosis

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates

The ambulatory surgical centers market in North America accounted for the largest share in 2023, owing to the existence of a mature regulatory system that enables ASC development. The criteria are held to the highest standard thanks to AB and Medicare regulations, which in turn lead to patient trust and provider participation. This regulatory certainty, accompanied by the availability of cutting-edge medical equipment and professionals, creates a healthy and growing ambulatory surgical centers market.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the level of healthcare infrastructure, along with elevating healthcare spending and rising consciousness about the availability of outpatient surgeries. Growing incidences of chronic diseases, an aging population, and the need for cost-efficient medical care drive the ambulatory surgical centers market. Government backing, medical tourism, and private sector investment continue to fuel the growth and upgrading of the region.





