Surfshark launches Impact Report 2024

Cybersecurity company Surfshark just released its Impact Report 2024 . Surfshark, as a socially responsible, climate-conscious company, continues to strengthen efforts in reducing the environmental footprint, expanding CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiatives, and fostering an inclusive, values-driven culture.

“At Surfshark, we prioritize understanding our customers’ and stakeholders’ needs. Our recent materiality assessment helped identify their top priorities for our ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) efforts. This feedback guides our work to reduce environmental impact and strengthen social responsibility. We believe privacy, security, and sustainability must go hand in hand. That’s why we’re committed to transparency, ethical practices, and delivering meaningful impact beyond cybersecurity,” says Vytautas Kaziukonis, CEO at Surfshark.

In 2024, significant strides were made toward sustainability and social responsibility, such as:

The first-ever ESG materiality assessment with users was conducted, and Scope 3 activity-based emissions were calculated for the first time.

The new Kaunas office now runs entirely on renewable energy, supporting green goals.

The "You Donate, We Double" campaign was launched.

Around 3,200 hours were dedicated to learning and growth.

The 2024 Impact Report highlights continued dedication to sustainability and social responsibility, from using renewable energy to supporting employee well-being. Moving forward, efforts will focus on deepening impact by expanding sustainability initiatives, enhancing the measurement and reduction of environmental footprint, and fostering an even more inclusive and supportive workplace. The mission remains steadfast: to protect everyone’s safety online while acting as a responsible and ethical organization in the real world.

Read the full report here: https://surfshark.com/media/Surfshark_Impact_Report_2024.pdf





ABOUT SURFSHARK

Surfshark is a cybersecurity company offering products including an audited VPN, certified antivirus, data leak warning system, private search engine, and tool for generating an online identity. Recognized as a leading VPN by CNET and TechRadar, Surfshark has also been featured on the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies ranking. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Surfshark has offices in Lithuania and Poland. For information on Surfshark's operations and highlights, read our Annual Wrap-up . For information about Surfshark’s previous independent verifications and certifications, visit our trust center .

