IDEX Biometrics ASA: Notice of extraordinary general meeting on August 14, 2025

IDEX Biometrics ASA will hold an extraordinary general meeting (“EGM”) on Thursday 14 August 2025 at 12.00 am CEST as an online meeting. Shareholders may attend online by PC, smartphone or tablet. There is no physical attendance option. The EGM-notice with attendance form will be sent to the shareholders today and is also enclosed.

The notice of the EGM is also available at the company's web site, and can be requested from the company at no charge from ir@idexbiometrics.com .

Please register for attendance or give proxy at the following site:

https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=a615f041927a5a9a11cdf26765b82a4863ab7610&validTo=1757757600000&oppdragsId=20250723VPL4IPU0

IDEX Biometrics’ reports and presentations are available on our website: www.idexbiometrics.com/investors

For further information, please contact:

Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO, Tel: +47 416 38 582

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Kjell-Arne Besseberg, COO, on 24 July 2025 at 17:00 CEST on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Attachment