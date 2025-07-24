Porsche named most appealing premium brand for the second year in a row in J.D. Power 2025 U.S. APEAL study

The Taycan and 911 also earned best-in-class recognitions in their respective segments

 | Source: Porsche Cars North America, Inc. Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Atlanta., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche has been ranked number one in the premium segment in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study. It is the second consecutive year Porsche has earned the top position and the fifth time since 2020 that the sports car maker has earned the top position in the annual study. In addition, the Taycan earned the title for best-in-class in the Upper Midsize Premium Car Segment for the third consecutive year and the 911 earned the top spot in the Premium Sporty Car category.

“We strive for every mile behind the wheel of a Porsche to be special,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “Everyone at Porsche is very grateful to our customers for sharing their feedback, which is vital for both the cars we offer today but also the ones being developed for the future.”

The 2025 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study measures owners’ emotional attachment and level of excitement with their new vehicle across 37 attributes, ranging from the sense of comfort they feel when climbing into the driver’s seat to their exhilaration when they step on the accelerator. Porsche earned 890 points on a 1,000-point scale, compared to the premium brand average of 881. The 911 was the highest scoring model within the portfolio with a score of 902.

The 2025 U.S. APEAL Study is based on responses from 92,964 owners of new 2025 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from June 2024 through May 2025 based on vehicles registered from March 2024 through February 2025.

