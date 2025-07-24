TeleSpecialists Earns Second Consecutive HITRUST i1 Certification for TeleCare Platform

Fort Myers, Fla., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleSpecialists has secured the HITRUST i1 Certification for its proprietary TeleCare by TeleSpecialists™ software for the second consecutive year, reinforcing the company's continued commitment to healthcare cybersecurity. TeleCare is the company's cloud-based platform that connects hospitals with nearly 200 board-certified remote physicians for rapid specialist consultations. This recertification positions the company among the elite group of digital healthcare organizations that maintain rigorous security standards year over year.

Earning consecutive HITRUST certifications demonstrates TeleSpecialists’ ongoing commitment to protecting sensitive patient data through consistent compliance with 182 security controls across 19 domains. “This recertification validates our team’s round-the-clock work not only in defense of our TeleCare platform against evolving cybersecurity threats, but also our dedication to uninterrupted service to our partner hospitals and healthcare systems,” said Kristi Iannucci, MBA, TeleSpecialists’ Chief Administrative Officer. “Maintaining HITRUST i1 Certification year after year requires continuous investment and vigilance. It’s not a one-time achievement, but an ongoing effort to safeguard the information entrusted to us.”

“The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment is a powerful tool for cyber-aware organizations, such as TeleSpecialists,” said Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer at HITRUST. “HITRUST i1 Certification provides measurement, implementation, and performance assurance of information security controls. Congratulations to TeleSpecialists for earning HITRUST i1 Certification and demonstrating the operational maturity of their cybersecurity program.”

TeleCare uses intelligent routing and queueing to enable physicians to virtually connect with patients within three minutes for neurology consults and under 20 minutes for psychiatry consultations. Built on Microsoft Azure, the HITRUST-certified platform also provides hospitals with customizable dashboards for real-time quality monitoring, featuring metrics developed collaboratively with hospital stakeholders to support process improvement and standardized reporting.

About TeleSpecialists, LLC

Since 2014, TeleSpecialists has stood as the definitive leader in physician-founded and physician-led digital healthcare solutions, delivering unmatched TeleStroke, TeleNeurology, and TelePsychiatry services to hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide. With more than 1.5 million patients served, our proven experience reflects our commitment to timely, expert care. We combine proprietary AI-enhanced technology with board-certified physician expertise to deliver essential specialist consultations across emergency departments, inpatient units, and outpatient facilities. Learn more at www.tstelemed.com.