TeleSpecialists Launches First-of-Its-Kind Clinical Immersion Symposium for Neurologists

Fort Myers, Fla., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleSpecialists, a leading provider of digital neurology services, announced the launch of its inaugural clinical immersion symposium, "A Day in the Life of a TeleNeurologist," scheduled for December 11-12, 2025, at the company's Fort Myers headquarters. This exclusive, all-inclusive event is designed to give practicing neurologists and stroke specialists unprecedented access to the operational realities of a leading, cutting-edge telemedicine practice.

The two-day symposium marks a significant milestone in medical education and professional development, offering hands-on exposure to high-acuity telemedicine through live operations, real-time simulations, and direct access to TeleSpecialists' physician leadership team.

"This symposium isn't just about showcasing what we do; it's about opening the doors to the future of neurology," said Amanda Avila, MD, Managing Partner at TeleSpecialists. "We're inviting our colleagues to see firsthand how digital healthcare is transforming the way we deliver life-saving neurological care with precision, speed, and innovation."

Participants will gain exclusive access to live operations tours of TeleSpecialists' Rapid Response Center, where they will observe real-time coordination of stroke alerts and neurological emergencies across multiple hospital systems. Participants will engage in interactive simulation labs, including hands-on code stroke drills and emergency protocol exercises guided by experienced specialists. Beyond the operational immersion, the symposium includes opportunities for attendees to engage in ongoing research, CME activities, and clinical studies advancing neurological care. The event concludes with discussions on career pathways within TeleSpecialists, from clinical roles to leadership positions.

Nima Mowzoon, MD, MBA, CEO of TeleSpecialists, emphasized the broader implications of this initiative: "We’re investing in the future of digital neurology by uniting innovative physicians who want to redefine care delivery and advance how neurological emergencies are managed. Our goal extends beyond our own practice; this is about advancing the entire field of emergency neurology."

TeleSpecialists will cover all costs for attending physicians, including round-trip airfare and ground transportation, lodging, a welcome dinner with the leadership team, meals during the event, and a weekend meal stipend.

About TeleSpecialists, LLC

TeleSpecialists is the physician-owned digital healthcare solution provider that hospitals nationwide choose when prioritizing superior quality and effective partnership. Since 2014, we have delivered comprehensive teleneurology and telepsychiatry services to more than 1.5 million patients across emergency, inpatient, and outpatient settings. Our board-certified specialists integrate sophisticated technology with clinical expertise to provide rapid, responsive, and reliable consultations that enhance patient access, improve outcomes, and retain revenue. Physician-founded, physician-owned, and physician-led from day one. For more information, visit www.tstelemed.com.



