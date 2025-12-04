TeleSpecialists Welcomes Neurologist Dr. Jessica Lowe, Known to 230,000+ Followers as “Doctor Brain Barbie”

Fort Myers, Fla., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From viral neuroscience videos to consulting with patients nationwide, Dr. Jessica Lowe, widely known as “Doctor Brain Barbie” (Instagram/TikTok: @doctorbrainbarbie), is redefining what modern medicine looks like. The board-certified neurologist and epilepsy specialist has inspired millions through her educational and empowering social media content. Now, she’s joining TeleSpecialists, a national leader in digital neurology and psychiatry services, to extend her impact even further.

As “Doctor Brain Barbie,” Dr. Lowe has become one of social media’s most recognized physician voices, using her platforms with more than 230,000 combined followers to break stereotypes, educate patients, and champion women in medicine. Her insightful content on topics like stroke, migraines, and epilepsy has encouraged countless followers to seek medical care and make informed lifestyle changes.

“The voice I share online is the one I wish I had as a resident,” said Dr. Lowe. “If I can help one patient understand their condition better or empower one young doctor to stay authentic, then I’ve done my job.”

Behind the social media presence is a deeply rooted passion for neuroscience that began long before the cameras. Originally from the Bahamas, Dr. Lowe discovered her fascination with the brain during an AP Psychology class in high school. That early spark led her to the University of Vermont, where she majored in biology with a concentration in neurobiology, and later to Ross University School of Medicine. After completing her neurology residency and epilepsy fellowship at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Michigan, she began practicing in Delaware, focusing on caring for underserved populations.

Now, by joining TeleSpecialists, Dr. Lowe is expanding that mission on a national scale. Through the physician-owned digital healthcare provider’s range of teleneurology services, she will deliver expert neurological consultations and EEG interpretations to hospitals across the country, ensuring patients receive timely, high-quality care no matter where they live.

“Telemedicine allows me to help people in multiple states who otherwise might have to travel hours, or even fly, to see a neurologist,” said Dr. Lowe. “It’s an incredible opportunity to make specialized care more accessible.”

“Dr. Lowe's combination of clinical expertise, dedication to underserved populations, and ability to communicate complex medical concepts aligns with our mission to deliver superior-quality care through meaningful partnerships,” said Dr. Amanda Avila, Managing Partner at TeleSpecialists.

TeleSpecialists is the physician-owned digital healthcare solution provider that hospitals nationwide choose when prioritizing superior quality and effective partnership. Since 2014, we have delivered comprehensive teleneurology and telepsychiatry services to more than 1.5 million patients across emergency, inpatient, and outpatient settings. Our board-certified specialists integrate sophisticated technology with clinical expertise to provide rapid, responsive, and reliable consultations that enhance patient access, improve outcomes, and retain revenue. Physician-founded, physician-owned, and physician-led from day one. For more information, visit www.tstelemed.com.

