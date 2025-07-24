The Association of Related Churches Announces 2025 ARC Conference Giveaway Winners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) brought a wave of emotion and celebration to this year’s ARC Conference with the announcement of the 2025 giveaway winners. In a powerful display of generosity, two church-planting couples—Genaro & Neosha Lawhorn from Vibe City Church in East Point, GA, and Jason & Nicole Rollin from City Light Church in Lake Orion, MI—were each awarded $20,000 during a surprise live presentation made possible by ARC’s generous resource partners.

The moment served as a highlight of the multi-day ARC Conference, where thousands of pastors, planters, and leaders gathered to be equipped and inspired. During a deeply moving segment, leaders from the Association of Related Churches shared testimonies of the faithfulness, sacrifices, and unshakable resolve these two couples have shown. The Lawhorns were honored for their dedication in continuing to lead Vibe City Church despite navigating ministry in a season of drought and difficulty. Meanwhile, the Rollins were celebrated for their perseverance through a life-altering medical diagnosis and transplant journey, all while continuing to shepherd their congregation with faith and endurance.

The giveaway was made possible by the Association of Related Churches’ resource partners , who came together to contribute an impressive $40,000. The resource partners contributed $30,000, while Overflow Church pastors Vance and Kim added an additional $10,000. These funds are intended to support and accelerate the ongoing ministry of both churches, helping them invest in essentials such as sound equipment, facilities, and other resources crucial for growth.

Leaders from the Association of Related Churches expressed that the giveaway was not simply a financial blessing, but a reminder that God sees and rewards the unseen labor of His people. “This is more than a check—this is confirmation that you’re not alone,” said Dino Rizzo, President of the Association of Related Churches, during the ceremony. “You’ve stayed faithful, and your ARC family sees that.”

ARC continues to lead the way in church planting and ministry support both across the United States and globally. With a vision to see a thriving, life-giving church in every community, the Association of Related Churches provides training, funding, and relational support to church planters and leaders around the world.

As the 2025 ARC Conference concluded, the stories of the Lawhorns and the Rollins stood as a testament to the heart of the Association of Related Churches: building the church by empowering those called to lead it, no matter the cost.

For more information about the Association of Related Churches and the annual ARC Conference, visit www.arcchurches.com .

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC’s operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ’s life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,160 new churches globally.

