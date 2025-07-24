Remittix Announces Ethereum and Solana Compatible Wallet Beta Launch Date - Presale Soars to $17M

KOŠICE, Slovakia, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix, the new DeFi and low-gas-fee crypto innovation powerhouse, is unveiling the beta release timeline of its highly anticipated multi-chain crypto wallet, which will roll out in Q3 2025, in an exciting race to transform cross-border transactions.

In terms of accessibility, speed, and cost reductions for users worldwide, the Remittix Wallet will facilitate smooth interoperability with Ethereum, Solana, and other EVM chains - a significant advancement.

As the launch looms, enthusiasm among investors is sky high. Remittix token presale now stands at a remarkable $17 million, with over 563 million tokens sold to date. This momentum positions Remittix in the pole position for the next crypto breakout of 2025.

Seamless Multi-Chain Wallet Solution

The Beta Remittix Wallet has only one objective: easy global crypto transactions. From transferring stablecoins on Ethereum to staking SOL, and even token management between networks, the wallet presents industry-leading performance with very low gas fees.

Remittix Wallet beta release will allow early customers to:

Store, send, and receive tokens on Ethereum and Solana

Use the early Remittix staking pool functionality

staking pool functionality Participate in the $250,000 Remittix Giveaway

Accrue a 50% token bonus in presale

Easily engage with dApps on compatible chains



This wallet is just part of Remittix's broader ecosystem, hoping to disrupt the old remittance paradigm with fast, low-cost transactions that legacy platforms still can't get right.

As more and more hype is building up for Cardano, Solana, and other higher-layer protocols, Remittix is moving in its own direction as a cross-chain DeFi utility with a laser-sharp focus on building markets. Its momentum is copying the early-stage signs of breakout tokens like ADA and SOL.

Bridging Crypto and Fiat in Real-World Economies

Beyond wallet capabilities, Remittix is building out infrastructure to connect the realm of decentralized finance to real-world economies on the planet with seamless fiat-to-crypto solutions.

While not included in the beta release, future versions of the Remittix Wallet will be built to allow users—especially in high-fee remittance regions—to exchange crypto directly into local currency.

This will enable users to:

Send USDT or other stablecoins cross-border

Have recipients cash them out with local partners

Reduce transaction fees on top of legacy banking infrastructure

Use real-world utility for daily spending and commercial use

The long-term vision is to give underbanked users in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America access to fast, low-cost financial services without relying on outdated intermediaries.

How to Join the Remittix Presale

Crypto enthusiasts, traders, and DeFi supporters are not left out; they can all join the ongoing Remittix presale by visiting the official website. All participants get to enjoy early access to wallet features, bonus token redemption and a chance at the $250,000 Giveaway - a feature headline draw that gains thousands of users daily.

About Remittix

Remittix is a decentralized finance platform with a particular focus on low-gas-fee crypto cross-border payments, staking, and remittances. Through its utility token and multi-chain wallet infrastructure, Remittix seeks to make crypto faster, more inclusive, and more accessible to users all over the world.

